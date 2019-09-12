Middle School Football News Report from the Reidsville Raiders Jamboree/Scrimmage with Northwest Guilford and Northern Guilford facing Reidsville Raiders

Middle School Football Report from the Reidsville Raiders Jamboree/Scrimmage, this past Saturday up in Reidsville…Northwest Guilford and Northern Guilford were in attendance from Guilford County, and here is what Jim Sands, with the Rockingham County Now edition of the News and Record, had to say about the Guilford County teams, up in Reidsville…Our Guilford County Schools are due to begin regular season Middle School Football Games, next week……

from the Reidsville Raiders Middle School Football Jamboree/Scrimmage:

In two scrimmages against Northwest Guilford the Reidsville Raiders outscored them four to one from 50 yards out in the first scrimmage.

Reidsville coach Reggie Chestnut said Northwest is a good, solid middle school program that gave Reidsville a good early test. The Reidsville Raiders also scrimmaged Northern Guilford and were able to score four times while shutting NGMS’s offense down.