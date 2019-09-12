Thursday Night High School Scoreboard(9/12/19)
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Northwest Guilford HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2
Boys Varsity Soccer
East Forsyth HS: 4, Grimsley High School: 1
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
West Forsyth High School: 1, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
West Forsyth High School: 5, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 2, Northwest Guilford HS: 1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.