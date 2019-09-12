Thursday Night High School Scoreboard(9/12/19)

Posted by Andy Durham on September 12, 2019 at 11:47 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Girls Varsity Volleyball
Northwest Guilford HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 2

Boys Varsity Soccer
East Forsyth HS: 4, Grimsley High School: 1

Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
West Forsyth High School: 1, Grimsley High School: 0

Girls Varsity Field Hockey
West Forsyth High School: 5, Grimsley High School: 0

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball
Grimsley High School: 2, Northwest Guilford HS: 1

