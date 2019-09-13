Elon Cross Country Heads to JMU Invitational

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs return to action on Saturday, Sept. 14, as the squads travel to New Market, Va., for the JMU Invitational. The meet begins with the men’s 8K at 10 a.m. followed by the women’s 6K run at the New Market Battlefield course.

Follow @ElonXCTF

Updates of the meet will be posted on the teams’ social media pages on Twitter and Instagram at the handle, @ElonXCTF. Live results are also available on the team’s schedule page at elonphoenix.com.

About the Field

Six teams are expected to compete at the meet on Saturday. Along with the Phoenix, the field also includes College of Charleston, Delaware, Towson, VMI and host James Madison. The meet will setup as a preview for the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Cross Country Championships that will take place on the course in November.

Last Time Out

The Phoenix last competed at its home meet, the Elon Opener, on Aug. 30. The Elon women took the team title at the event with 56 total points and edged out North Carolina (59) and Campbell (62) for the team title. Senior Scolasticah Kemei, competing in her first cross country race for the Phoenix, won the women’s 4K with a time of 14:10.

In the men’s 6K, the Phoenix finished the meet fifth in the team standings with 157 points. Sophomore Andrew Miller was the leader for the maroon and gold men with a 23rd-place standing and a time of 19:29.3.

National Accolades for Kemei

Kemei’s performance led to the Eldoret, Kenya, native to be named the CAA Women’s Cross Country of the Week on Sept. 3. Kemei would later earn national recognition as she was selected as the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week. It was the first time that an Elon athlete has earned National Athlete of the Week honors during the cross country season.

Up Next

The Phoenix returns to the month of Virginia to compete at the Panorama Farms Invitational on Sept. 27, in Charlottesville.