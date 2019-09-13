Elon MSOC Phoenix to Open CAA Play Against James Madison

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team begins Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend as the Phoenix welcomes James Madison to Rudd Field for its league opener this Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff of that match is slated for 7 p.m.

How to Follow

Saturday’s game will be broadcast live through Elon Sports Vision while live stats will be available at elonphoenix.com. Updates of the match will be provided on Twitter at the team’s handle, @ElonMSoccer.

Match Promotions

• The game will be Camper Reunion Night with kids from camps and clinics being invited to the match.

• Elon SAAC is hosting the first Phoenix Phrenzy event of the year prior to the match. Come out to the tailgate for some free food, games and a chance to win gift cards.

The Matchup

• Elon and JMU have met five times prior on the soccer pitch with each meeting coming as league foes since 2014.

• The Phoenix leads the all-time series, 2-0-3, over the Dukes. The squad’s most recent contest came in last year’s season finale with Elon coming away with a 1-0 victory at then No. 25 James Madison.

Last Time Out

• Elon hosted fellow Piedmont Triad rival High Point on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Despite outshooting the Panthers 19-7, the Phoenix fell to HPU for the first time in five games, 1-0.

• The Phoenix had eight shots on goal in the match, but was turned away by High Point goalkeeper Keegan Meyer and the Panthers defense. Meyer ended the match credited with seven saves.

• Iñigo Bronte led the Phoenix with four shots in the match. Five other players for Elon also had multi-shot attempts.

Opening Stanza

• The Phoenix has had its first-year class make an immediate impact through the first four games. Seven newcomers have seen playing time through the early stretch of the season.

• Rookie Burl Shepherd made his season-debut against Rutgers and played a season-high 57 minutes against the Panthers.

• Six first-year players have started matches this season. Lewis Green, Kasper Lehm and Marco Vesterholm have started all four games for the maroon and gold so far in 2019.

• The Phoenix is in its third season under head coach Marc Reeves. Through his nine seasons as a head coach, Reeves is 88-58-29 overall.

• Elon welcomes back 22 letterwinners and five starters from last year’s team. The Phoenix went 5-8-2 last season, but had a pair of victories against top-25 opponents (No. 20 FIU and No. 25 James Madison) while also defeating another 2018 NCAA Tournament team at High Point.

• Among the notable returners for the Phoenix includes senior defender Luke Matthews. The Swindon, England, native was a first team All-CAA selection a year ago and garnered 2019 Preseason All-CAA accolades.

• Senior striker Iñigo Bronte was also an All-CAA choice in 2018 in his first season with the Phoenix. The Pamplona, Spain, native led the Phoenix in total points (13) and goals (six).

• Elon welcomes 11 new players to its roster in 2019. Of the 11 players, eight are international players.

• Four players will don the captain armband for the Phoenix this season. Matthews returns as one of the captains for the squad while fellow seniors Josh Blank, Caner Snover and John Walden will join him among the leadership group.

• Elon closed out its 2019 exhibition schedule with a 1-0-1 record. The Phoenix earned a 2-1 victory at Davidson on Aug. 19 before closing its its preseason with a 1-1 draw versus Campbell on Aug. 24.

Scouting James Madison

• The Dukes come into Saturday’s contest with a 2-2 overall record and a 1-0 mark in the league standings. James Madison won both its games at its home tournament, the JMU Invitational, last weekend versus Loyola (Md.) and against league opponent Hofstra.

• JMU is coming off a 15-5-3 ledger in 2018 and captured the CAA tournament championship last season over Hofstra. The Dukes then made a run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament before falling at Michigan State.

• Statistically, the Dukes have scored six goals in 2019 while attempting 10.8 shots per contest. JMU has seen 22 of those attempts go on frame at .512 percent.

• Senior Manuel Ferriol leads the team with four points on his two goals. The Valencia, Spain, native was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch list prior to the season.

• Keeper TJ Bush has played every minute between the posts for the Dukes. The 2019 Preseason All-CAA selection has a goals against average of 1.20 with six saves.

Up Next

Elon closes out its homestand with a match against in-state opponent Appalachian State on Wednesday, Sept. 19. That match begins at 7 p.m.