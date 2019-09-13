Elon Volleyball Welcomes Furman, Wake Forest for Demon Deacon/Phoenix Challenge

ELON, N.C. – After a 3-0 win over North Carolina Central this past Tuesday, Elon University volleyball hosts Furman and Wake Forest this weekend for the Demon Deacon/Phoenix Challenge. The Phoenix (2-5) and Paladins (0-6) open the weekend with a 7 p.m. match on Friday, Sept. 13. Following a Saturday game between Furman and Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Elon and the Demon Deacons (6-0) conclude the weekend with a 2 p.m. match on Sunday, Sept. 15.

COVERAGE

Updates for all of Elon’s matches will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonVB. Live stats will be available for matches, with Friday streamed on Elon Sports Vision and Sunday on Flo Sports.

With the CAA and FloSports partnering to broadcast select events, special CAA fan pricing is now available with two options available:

– 1. Signing up month-to-month for $12.50 per month

– 2. Signing up for a yearly subscription for $95.88 ($7.99 per month)

-Included with either subscription to FloSports, fans have unlimited ability to watch games live and on-demand while also getting other exclusive CAA content.

-Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and fans can watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and the App Store.

– For more information about what’s available on FloSports, click here.

SERIES HISTORY

-vs. Furman: Friday marks the first meeting between the former SoCon rivals since a 3-1 loss to the royal purple and white in the opening match of the Liberty Invitational on Sept. 1, 2017. The Phoenix opened with a strong first set 25-18, but the Paladins took over the match from there. Kam Terry and Sydney Busa led the Phoenix attack, both recording double-doubles. Terry finished with a team-best 20 kills to go with 11 digs while Busa had a stellar 19 kills and 18 digs. Kodi Garcia averaged nearly 10 assists per set, finishing with 39 in the match to go with eight digs. Maddie Jaudon finished with a team-high 19 digs while Courtney Carpenter had eight kills and four blocks. Nori Thomas also added three blocks in the match. Furman comes to Schar Center with a 15-5 lead in the all-time series.

-vs. Wake Forest: Wake Forest holds a 16-10 advantage in the series and has claimed the past eight meetings between the programs. Last year, the Phoenix opened the Wake Forest Invitational against the hosts on Sept. 7, falling to the Deacs in straight sets. The loss snapped a 7-0 start to the 2018 campaign for the maroon and gold. Terry led Elon with nine kills and seven digs. Jaudon closed the night with 12 digs, two aces and an assist. Leah Daniel was second on the team with four kills and Natalie Cummins had a team-best three blocks.

PHOENIX SWEEPS NCCU IN HOME OPENER

After opening the season playing in a pair of tournaments at Robert Morris and Liberty, the Phoenix returned home to host NCCU in its home opener last Tuesday, Sept. 10. Elon defeated the Lady Eagles in straight sets, improving to 27-5 in the all-time series and claiming its 21st consecutive victory over the maroon and gray.

Daniel paced the offense as she scored 14-of-26 attacks for a .462 clip and added a dig and a block assist. Kellyn Trowse followed with nine kills, and Jenn Krzeminski finished with seven. Garcia and Haylie Clark combined for 37 assists, and Krzeminski served three aces. Defensively, Trowse tallied eight digs while Isabella Seman and Jordan Gower had six each. Krzeminski also racked up five blocks in the win.

As a team, Elon outhit NCCU .323 to .147 and held the advantage in points (57.0-34.0), kills (45-26), aces (7-3), assists (44-25), and digs (33-31).

UP NEXT

Elon wraps up its four-match home stint next Tuesday, Sept. 17 as Winthrop comes to Schar Center for a 7 p.m. contest.