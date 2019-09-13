Football In Focus – September 12, 2019 – Videos: Sirera, Burnette, Shaw & Page
Andy Durham interviews Joe Sirera from the Greensboro News & Record. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 5, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Sincere Burnette, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 5, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Travis Shaw, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 5, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Payton Page, Dudley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on September 5, 2019.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.