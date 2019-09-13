Former High Point Central wide receiver and star basketball player, Trent Westray, gone at age 18:Car crash takes life of former Bison

from Joe Sirera, at the News and Record, with extended coverage from the News-Advance, out of Lynchburg, Virginia…..

Former High Point Central football and basketball standout Trent Westray was killed in a car crash Thursday night in Lynchburg, Va. Westray was 18.

After graduating from High Point Central in June, Westray enrolled at Virginia University of Lynchburg, where was a member of the football team.

“He was just a good person, a team leader,” Wayne Jones, High Point Central’s football coach, said today. “He was someone the kids enjoyed being around, someone the coaches enjoyed being around.”

Trent Westray, who was a passenger in a car traveling down Carroll Avenue, in Lynchburg, Virginia, when the accident happened…

