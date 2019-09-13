High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:Our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week/Picks, Poll and Pain

**********Looking ahead toward TONIGHT’s games….**********

Southeast Guilford(2-1) at Grimsley(3-0)

Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week with our cohort Don Tilley on GreensboroSports Radio….SEG over Grimsley five years in a-row now and the Whirlies looking for a different outcome tonight, and the SEG Falcons looking to make it six in a-row, over Grimsley…Quarterback contain, will be a huge key for SEG…Chris Zellous has been the Chief Operating Officer and main chef that has kept the Whirlies cooking this season…Zellous and Grimsley's RB Quan Nora have been a strong one-two punch on offense for the Whirlies and on defense, it all gets started up front with big D-lineman, Travis Shaw…

Durham Hillside(1-1) at Dudley(2-1)

Dennis Williamson at this game for GreensboroSports.com…..

Always a great battle with the Panthers and the Hornets and if the bands play after the game, worth the price of admission and you will admit after it is all over, you may want to go back and pay twice, for coming in and then going out…Emmanuel Moseley from Dudley made some plays in this game at QB for the Panthers, that I will never forget and now he with the San Francisco 49ers, as a DB…Slade to Wall and Wyman might get the Hillside defense leaning back in this game..

Page(0-3) at Eastern Guilford(2-1)

Wyatt Smith at this game for GreensboroSports.com…

Page still looking for first win of the season and EG Wildcats not wanting to be the ones to allow Page to get that victory….Javondre Paige has to be workhorse for Page again this evening and if he is right, Page can be in good shape….

Northwest Guilford(2-1) at Northern Guilford(2-1)

Megan Harkey at this game for GreensboroSports.com….

One of the Best Backyard Rivalries in the state, with the students’ sections usually the big winners in this matchup….Cassetty for NWG the main weapon and NG has several, and if the Nighthawks can get the ball in Frogge’s hands, then they can be successful…

Ragsdale(1-2) at Southwest Guilford(2-1)

D.J. Wagner at this game for GreensboroSports.com

Lots of athletes flying around on this field and they have to make sure they don’t get lost in the shuffle….Will be much going on with two close rivals exchanging blows this evening, in High Point….

Kickoff at 7:30

Gates open at 6:15

Smith(1-2) at Southern Guilford(1-2)

Smith, after putting up 35 points and giving up none last week, wants to make it two straight W’s, with a win at C.K. Siler Stadium…Jordan Williams, the Smith QB and Myles Crisp, the SG QB will make this game interesting….

Wheatmore(2-1) at Western Guilford(2-1)

Western Guilford might be the team to watch in this one…Hornets at home, and with the win, could be (3-1)…..Lots of hope for the Hornets…QB Robbie Boyd and RB Dante Bovian, spark the WG offense…WG defense has been very stingy in the two Hornet wins…

West Forsyth(3-0) at High Point Central(0-3) vs. at Simeon Stadium

About as tough as it can get for HP Central…West Forsyth has been a team on a mission and their future meeting with East Forsyth, ought to be a sight to behold…

Charlotte Country Day(3-0) at High Point Christian Academy(4-0) 7pm

Battle of the Private unbeatens and two of the top NCISAA football schools in the state…HPCA does have the home field advantage and they have to make sure they give QB Luke Homol time to throw and time to find John Saunders Jr. and Brycen Thomas…

Final:Walkertown 47, Bishop McGuinness 0

Walkertown(4-0)/Bishop McGuinness(0-4)….Walkertown coached by Rodney McCoy, the coach who took the High Point Andrews Red Raiders to the 2-AA State Championship, five years ago…..Lamar Raynard was his QB and Marquell Cartwright, his top RB and both went on to star, at N.C. A&T….

Northeast Guilford(2-1) OFF

High Point Andrews(2-1) OFF

PICKS:

Grimsley

Dudley

Page

Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford

Smith

Western Guilford

West Forsyth

High Point Christian Academy

and I would have been picking Walkertown over Bishop, if they would have been playing tonight, so I should get half a win, for that game, right???

POLL:

Here’s our Top Ten High School Football Poll from GreensboroSports.com:

1)Grimsley(3-0)

2)Dudley(2-1)

3)Southeast Guilford(2-1)

4)Northern Guilford(2-1)

5)Eastern Guilford(2-1)

6)Northwest Guilford(2-1)

7)Southwest Guilford(2-1)

8)Western Guilford(2-1)

9)Northeast Guilford(2-1)

10)Ragsdale(1-2)