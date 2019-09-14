College Football Final: Guilford 19, Methodist 14

Courtesy of Bob Lowe, Guilford College assistant SID:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Desmond McDowell rushed for two touchdowns and

the Quaker defense forced six turnovers in Guilford College’s 19-14

win at Methodist University on Saturday. The Quakers improved to 1-1

and the Monarchs fell to 0-1.

MU scored on the opening possession. Vontre Howard scored on an

eight-yard touchdown scamper to cap an eight-play drive that covered

75 yards. The PAT was good.

Guilford responded a minute later. Alex Manley connected with Evan

Carnes for a 26-yards scoring pass. Harrison Kiser’s kick attempt

failed and the score was 7-6 with 10:23 remaining in the first period.

The six-play 65-yard drive took just 1:11 off the clock. The score

remained the same at the end of the quarter.

Following a short Methodist punt, the Quakers took over on the

opponent’s’ 36-yard line. On the next play, McDowell ran around the

near end and in for a touchdown. Kiser’s extra point pushed the score

to 13-7 with 10:55 remaining in the opening half. The Quakers held the

same lead at the break. McDowell rushed 14 times for 71 yards in the

contest.

In the third quarter, there was no scoring until the final play of the

period. On a busted play, Howard (21 rushes for 141 yards) ran it in

from eight yards out for his second score of the day. The PAT pushed

the tally to 19-14. There was no scoring in the final period.

Guilford forced a fumble and had five interceptions in the contest.

KeAndre Buyna had two picks and teammates Jeremiah Hedrick, Chris

Walton, Jr. and Khayree Lundy each had one. Buyna forced the fumbled

which was recovered by and returned for 16 yards by Jermaine Russell.

J.T. Carmichael had six solo tackles and one sack for the Quakers.

Manley was 12-of-27 passing for 176 yards. He tossed the one touchdown

against two interceptions. Russell grabbed six balls for 106 receiving

yards for Guilford.

Steve Keonti (11-22, 75 yards, 2 INTs) started for Methodist at

quarterback but left due to injury. Freshman Brandon Bullins was

6-of-18 for 133 yards, but had three interceptions. Xzavier McMeil had

96 receiving yards on seven catches. On defense, Mu’s Nat Jones

recorded 12 tackles and both of Manley’s interceptions.

The Quakers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action next

Saturday (9/21) at Washington and Lee. Game time is 1 p.m.