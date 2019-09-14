College Football Today with our local, area and Statewide teams

Local:

Guilford College at Methodist 1pm

Ferrum at Greensboro College 1pm

N.C. A&T at Charleston Southern 6pm

Elon at Richmond 6pm

Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee 1pm

Statewide:

East Carolina at Navy 3:30pm

North Greenville at Western Carolina 3:30pm

UMass at Charlotte 6pm

North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb 6pm

Newberry at Lenoir-Rhyne 6pm

Catawba at UNC-Pembroke 7pm

Wingate at Fayetteville State 7pm

West Virginia Wesleyan at Davidson 7pm

ACC:

N.C. State at West Virginia 12 Noon

Duke at Middle Tennessee State 7pm

Pittsburgh at Penn State 12 Noon

Furman at Virginia Tech 12 Noon

The Citadel at Georgia Tech 12:30pm

Louisville at Western Kentucky 4pm

Bethune-Cookman at Miami 4pm

Florida State at Virginia 7:30pm

Clemson at Syracuse 7:30pm

from Friday:Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18