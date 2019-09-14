College Football Today with our local, area and Statewide teams
Local:
Guilford College at Methodist 1pm
Ferrum at Greensboro College 1pm
N.C. A&T at Charleston Southern 6pm
Elon at Richmond 6pm
Winston-Salem State at Tuskegee 1pm
Statewide:
East Carolina at Navy 3:30pm
North Greenville at Western Carolina 3:30pm
UMass at Charlotte 6pm
North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb 6pm
Newberry at Lenoir-Rhyne 6pm
Catawba at UNC-Pembroke 7pm
Wingate at Fayetteville State 7pm
West Virginia Wesleyan at Davidson 7pm
ACC:
N.C. State at West Virginia 12 Noon
Duke at Middle Tennessee State 7pm
Pittsburgh at Penn State 12 Noon
Furman at Virginia Tech 12 Noon
The Citadel at Georgia Tech 12:30pm
Louisville at Western Kentucky 4pm
Bethune-Cookman at Miami 4pm
Florida State at Virginia 7:30pm
Clemson at Syracuse 7:30pm
from Friday:Wake Forest 24, North Carolina 18
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.