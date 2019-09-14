College Volleyball News: Quakers Open Guilford College Invitational With 3-1 Win Over Maryville (Tenn.)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford volleyball team opened the Guilford College Invitational with a 3-1 (20-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-21) victory over Maryville College (Tenn.) on Friday night in Ragan-Brown Field House.

The match was close from the start but the visiting Scots (4-4) earned the first set victory by way of a team hitting percentage of .233. However, Guilford (5-3) turned things around and went on to pick up wins in the second, third, and fourth sets to secure the match victory and improve their current win streak to five.

Christian Ritter led the Quakers with 14 kills and 15 digs, while Morgan Tompkins also added double-digit kills (10). Both Jenna Myer and Tina Eucker recorded a team-high 20 assists throughout the contest. Khaira Bolden finished the night hitting .538 with eight kills.

For the Scots, Meredith Bonee had a triple-double with 16 kills, 14 assists, and 14 digs. Meanwhile, Saidee McDaniel led the team in assists (18) and Maggie Mathews had a match-high 16 digs.

The Quakers conclude the Guilford College Invitational tomorrow, September 14 with a 1 p.m. match against William Peace University and a 5 p.m. match versus Salem College in the Ragan-Brown Field House.