Elon’s Miller, Kemei Lead Phoenix at JMU Cross Country Invitational

NEW MARKET, Va. – Racing at the site of the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Championships, the Elon University men’s and women’s cross country programs came away with team and individual titles at the JMU Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the New Market Battleground Course.

FINAL RESULTS

The maroon and gold men took the team title in the men’s 8K, scoring 39 total points to defeat College of Charleston (40) and VMI (41). The Phoenix’s Andrew Miller won the men’s 8K race as the sophomore ran a time of 26:02.3.

In the women’s 6K, Elon claimed its second team title in as many meets, posting 32 points while defeating fellow league foes Delaware (41), host James Madison (67), Towson (109) and College of Charleston (138). Senior Scolasticah Kemei won her second straight race of the season as the Eldoret, Kenya, native clocked a time of 21:06.6.

Men’s Recap

Miller was one of three Phoenix runners to finish in the top-10 of the men’s 8K. Richie Kasper was fourth overall at the meet with his time of 27:06.6. Rookie Dillon Selfors was seventh overall with a time of 27:25.8.

Martin Adams was the next runner to come across the line for Elon in 13th with his time of 27:51.7. Tamer Metwalli was close behind with a time of 27:57.7 in 14th to close out the top-five times for Elon.

Women’s Recap

Kemei’s time put her into the program’s top-10 performance list as she became the first Phoenix runner since 2014 to have multiple victories in a single season. Senior Melissa Anastasakis was the runner-up in the 6K race, finishing with a time of 21:39.0 while just missing her personal-best. Hannah Preeo also garnered a top-five spot in the race with a time of 21:50.4.

Bridget Kanaley was 11th overall with a personal-best time of 22:07.9 while freshman Margaret Springer was the fifth Phoenix runner to come across the line with her time of 22:23.5.

Up Next

Elon returns to the state of Virginia for its next race at the Panorama Farms Invitational in Charlottesville on Sept. 27.