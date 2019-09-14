Friday Night Finish:Grimsley Whirlies are for REAL!!!/Falcons Found a Farmer/Ragsale Tigers find home on the Range(Ranch)/WG Hornets win most games in years/NG Nighthawks own the night at “JRS”(Johnny Roscoe Stadium/Dudley Panthers are pounding again/Page Pirates get road Win at EG/SG Storm rain on Smith parade

The Grimsley Whirlies got big nights from Sincere Burnette and Travis Shaw, and now Grimsley is (4-0) to start the season….Who was that nutt that said this looked it could well be the “Year of the Whirlies”, back in July???

Uh, that might be me, or that would be me….That guy must be crazy, a few people responded…Others just stood back and chuckled…

I get these hunches and sometimes they come in bunches and sometimes, they come during lunches…..

Once the hunches were coming about Devin Funchess…I felt he would be leaving the Carolina Panthers and it happened, and I didn’t even get to see it coming off…He was gone, and I’m still not sure where he went…I know Kelvin Benjamin ended up in Buffalo and now he is not even there any more..

Last year I had this hunch about the Southeast Guilford…I had this feeling they would go far in football and that they would go far in girls basketball too…They pulled them both off, winning the Girls Basketball 3-AA State Championship, and making it to the finals/Championship Game of 3-AA football….

Now back to those Grimlsey Whirlies, who were on my “Hunch List” back in July, they got a heck of a game tonight from Sincere Burnette and from Travis Shaw…Burnette got a fumble recovery and made it a “Scoop and Score”…Excellent play there by Burnette and Grimsley had this play where they called for a Fake Punt, with backup QB Jaquavion Mayo hitting Burnette, for a perfect hookup that led to a Grimsley first down(39 yards on the Fake Punt Pass Play for Grimsley)….Long run by Burnette on the Fake Punt reception…The Burnette “Scoop and Score” covered 26 yards…

Travis Shaw was creating overall havoc, all night long, from his spot along the defensive line…Shaw was doing it all and it came with slaw, mustard, ketchup and onions, it was like the hot dogs we used to get, “all the way”, and sort of like a late-night trip to the Waffle House when you got those hash browns, scattered, covered and smothered….

Big Trav’s defensive approach for the Grimsley Whirlies tonight, was to get the SEG Falcons all, scattered, smothered and covered…And if you came up the middle, or ran Shaw’s way, you were going to end up all scattered, smothered and covered….Am I talking about containing the quarterback?

No, I’m talking about containing the QB, the RB, the TE, the blocking back, two or three offensive lineman that were coming at him, and more…

6’6 and 310 pounds and Big Travis Shaw, was playing bigger than that for Grimsley, on Friday night….

Sincere Burnette and Big Trav/Travis Shaw joined us at the KickBack Jack’s Sports Restaurant last night/Thursday night, and it was one heck of a visit and then they went out onto the Jamieson Stadium field and totally played “lights out” football tonight…Many kudos to the Grimsley Whirlies and kudos galore to Burnette and Shaw/Shaw and Burnette, for their effort tonight…

Some of those numbers from our coverage of Grimsley’s 23-6 win over Southeast Guilford tonight….

Chris Zellous with 17 rushes for 99 yards and a TD for Grimsley…Quan Nora 23 carries for 87 yards and a TD for Grimsley…Zellous just 3-9 passing and 17 yards for Grimsley through the air tonight…Grimsley’s long pass was the Fake Punt Pass Play, covering 39 yards on backup QB Mayo, to Burnette…Grimsley with 249 yards of Total Offense…

The Southeast Guilford Falcons Found a Farmer, on Friday night…Jordan Farmer took over at QB and was able to move the SEG Falcons…Farmer hit Aaron Lucas for a 12-yard TD pass and Farmer overall was 2-4 passing, for 41 yards and the TD…Falcon starting QB Walter Kuhlenkamp struggled and much of his struggling was due to the SEG snaps being off the mark and 99.9% of the time the snaps were too low and they were rolling to the QB, along the ground….

Kuhlenkamp went 4-11 passing for the game, and that was good for 33 yards and 1 INT. Aaron Lucas caught two SEG passes for 43 yards and his TD pass, while Adam Akins had four receptions, good for 51 yards…Farmer ran the ball for SEG 6 times for 32 yards…Jalen Fairley, SEG’s top back, had 44 yards rushing on 18 carries, plus the Falcons’ RB Derron McQuitty was running for 7 yards, on 1 carry….

Southeast Guilford had 122 yards of Total Offense…

What a difference a year can make….2018 Guilford County High School Football Final:Southeast Guilford 31, Grimsley 0…

Friday September 13, 2019:Grimsley 23, Southeast Guilford 6

The Ragsdale Tigers win a “Backyard Battle” 14-7, at Southwest Guilford…The Tigers take over “The Ranch” and you can see more on this game from D.J. Wagner, here at GreensboroSports.com…Looks like at least for this week, The Ragsdale Tigers are Back…Ragsdale winning a huge Rivalry Game this evening, in High Point…We saw Alston Hooker and Devan Boykin’s names in the article by J.D. and we knew going in, that both of those young men, would to be stepping up tonight…

Heath Lineberry sent us the word on Western Guilford’s 33-6 win over the Wheatmore Warriors and for the Hornets of Western Guilford, that puts WG at (3-1) for the season….Western Guilford has Southern Guilford and Graham High School next, so it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Western could be (5-1), as they hit conference play…Five wins for Western? Why not go ahead and win five or six, or seven games this season….Heath Lineberry, Todd Lineberry, Don Lineberry, the Hornets are starting to get the buzz again and it is coming from the WG Wins, and not from some vaping, or cigar smoking…Bill Ahrens is another Hornet that is buzzing, and overall, the Buzz is starting to spread…Dante Bovian and Robbie Boyd, with Big Hornet offensive nights for WG…The defense has very strong, ever since that night we brought them in, and fed them at KickBack Jack’s…

The Northern Guilford Nighthawks owned the night at Johnny Roscoe Stadium, and all the ‘Hawks did was come away with a 42-10 win…Big nights for NG’s Lenard, Pleasants, Murchinson, Moseley and more and you can get much more on this one from our reporter on the road/streeet, Megan Harkey, from the Northwest Horizons…NG at (3-1) is ready to finish their non-conference tuneup games and then enter the Mid-State 3-A Conference games with a full head of steam…With Western Alamance, Eastern Alamance and Northeast Guilford looming, Northern Guilford can not afford any nights off, the rest of this 2019 season…

No stats here yet on the Dudley Panthers’ win over the Durham Hillside Hornets…Sure Dudley had to be doing just about anything they wanted to do, but we all know that can’t be true, because we know the way that things go…And talk about Change!!!!!

We need to get a few more names up here, and on here this Summer…..

We need to get some news on Slade, Elliot, Summers, Darby, Wall, Wyman, Smith, and more…With the schedule and with names like Davis, Pagano, Anderson, Neal, and Best, Dudley is up for the Challenge, no matter who is on the other side of the line and Panthers play better, as they get through the hot Summer months…

The Page Pirates are now (1-3) as they knocked off the Eastern Guilford Wildcats, on Friday….Page in a “no-doubter”, 33-14 over EG and I bet you Javondre Paige was responsible for at least 4 TD’s for Page…

The Southern Guilford Storm rolled over Smith, 33-20, and here’s to say, that Ben L. Smith is a hard team to analyse….SG now(2-2) and Smith falls to (1-3) and I can’t begin to tell which way, Smith will be going next….Smith might be in line to get a playoff spot, but they will have to be at their best game to get in and I know it will be tough for Southern Guilford to reach the playoff level, and that’s because Southeast Guilford, Southern Alamance, Eastern Guilford and now Burlington Williams are now hanging out in front of, Southern Guilford….The SG Storm will have to blow away two or three of those top Mid-Piedmont 3-A teams, if the Falcons want to gain respect in the conference….

That is it for us tonight and more on the way, on Saturday….