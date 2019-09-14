Greensboro Day School PG Cam Hayes has committed to play College Basketball for the N.C. State Wolfpack

from Inside Pack Sports at www.insidepacksports.com/CLICK HERE

NC State has just landed a huge commitment from Greensboro (NC) Day 2020 star point guard Cam Hayes?.

Hayes was on campus for his official visit on September 6th and after that visit he announced his reclassification to the 2020 class.

He was previously rated a five-star recruit and the No. 3 point guard in the 2021 class by 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-1 standout led Day School to a third-straight state title earlier this year.

Hayes is NC State’s second commitment in the 2020 class, as he joins Apex Friendship (NC) forward Nick Farrar?.

Inside Pack Sports will have more shortly from Hayes on his decision so stay tuned!

