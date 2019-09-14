High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Can you believe we are already 4 weeks into the 2019 season????/What about Week 5?

Let’s rewind last night’s games and I will try to cut out the fat and get right to the veggies, and let you begin with your reading of what took place in last night’s contests….Tell that guy there in the back to rewind the tape, hey wait a minute, that’s George Michael Jr. and we have with us this morning, the son of George Michael, from George Michael’s Sports Machine, circa 1980’s/1990’s….Somebody tell George to let her rip…

Time for the “Saturday Morning Rewind” on AM 950 or on BIG 1470, or maybe on KEW 1400, or some other trip down memory lane…Back to the Future and here we are in 2019, and George, go ahead and hit that first tape/simulated button….

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera on last night’s Grimsley-Southeast Guilford game, from Joe and the N&R’s HSXtra section….Almost like going LIVE to Soldier Field, in Chicago, as Brent Musburger sets the scene for us…

“We were outstanding defensively. I thought it was the best game Travis Shaw has played since he’s been at Grimsley High School. He was dominant and controlled the line of scrimmage almost single-handedly. Our linebackers played well. We tackled well. Coach Joe Rigsbee, our defensive coordinator, and his staff put together a great game plan every week.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

CLICK HERE for Spencer Turkin, from the HSXtra, as he recaps Durham Hillside at Dudley….

“First off, we’re resilient. Second, we need to be focused. When we are focused we do good things and when we’re not, we don’t. The deeper (into the season) we go, the better (the opponent) we are going to see; we can’t continue to do that.” – Steven Davis/Dudley head coach.

(Dudley defense with 3 picks and 2 interceptions by Sterling Brewer, plus consistency in the Dudley kicking game, with Boateng Woodson kick 5-5 on PAT kicks.)

CLICK HERE for Tim Nash over at the N&R HSXtra with the Page Pirates at the Eastern Guilford Wildcats…

Balance at QB last night for the Page Pirates…Paige and Barnett both involved in securing the victory….

“I’m very proud of these guys. We lost our first two games by a total of three points, then played a very good Dudley team, and we came back tonight and got a good win. We were playing pretty well tonight, but just not finishing early in the game. We had some missed tackles and some dropped balls,” – Jared Rolfes/head coach Page Pirates.

CLICK HERE for Jeff Mills, with the News and Record, and in for the HSXtra crew covering Northwest Guilford at Northern Guilford on Friday night…

“The running game was huge. That’s kind of what we wanted to do going into the game. We knew they were going to take away (tight end Michael) Frogge by double- and triple-covering him, so we wanted to establish the run.” — Erik Westberg, Northern head coach

CLICK HERE for Alex Reynolds, from the Burlington Times-News on Page at Eastern Guilford….

The Eastern Guilford Wildcats played on Tommy Grayson Field for the first time since the coach died Sept. 1.

Grayson was honored by a memorium and followed by a pregame moment of silence Friday night. Members of the community who played and coached with Grayson were asked to stand to enumerate the number of lives the old ball coach touched.

CLICK HERE for this one, not really in our local Guilford County realm, but still interesting, as Patrick Ferlise unfolds how the Oak Grove Grizzlies topped North Davidson last night, 30-24 in front of a packed house over in Midway…from the Winston-Salem Journal and I like how Patrick used this line to describe the end of the game….

After the game, the student section rushed out to the field and was met by the team. “December, 1963” by the Four Seasons blared over the loudspeakers at Oak Grove Stadium, as the Grizzlies’ flag was waved high at the 50-yard line.

CLICK HERE for Megan Harkey, on the Northwest Guilford at Northern Guilford game from last night…Megan taking on/tackling the tough assignment and getting the job done….Megan in there from Northwest Horizons News and on the scene at Johnny Roscoe Stadium, for GreensboroSports.com…

CLICK HERE for D.J. Wagner from the Ragsdale at Southwest Guilford game and the Ragsdale Tigers showed some grit and determination, going over to “The Ranch” and taking the win over the Cowboys…D.J. has the “Play of the Day” and more, when you click above, to settle in for the score…..D.J. Wagner on the scene for GreensboroSports.com….

CLICK HERE for last night’s game on GreensboroSports Radio with Southeast Guilford at Grimsley…Don Tilley and Joe Sirera in the booth with us over at Jamieson Stadium, for the Whirlies and the Falcons…..

CLICK HERE for Football in Focus from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, back on Thursday night, as we talked with Joe Sirera from the News and Record, we had Sincere Burnette and Travis Shaw from Grimsley High School and Payton Page, from Dudley High School on board with us for this program….

CLICK HERE to hear from Drake Maye, the son of Mark Maye, as Drake Maye goes 13-13 passing, quarterbacking the Myers Park Mustangs over the South Mecklenburg Sabres, 47-0 last night….Drake Maye and Myers Park are the #1 4-A team in the state and Maye on his way to Alabama next season….

WEEK 5 Games for Friday September 20:

Dudley at Southeast Guilford

Grimsley at Smith

Page at East Forsyth

Eastern Guilford at Reidsville

Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford

Southern Guilford at Western Guilford

High Point Andrews vs. High Point Central at Simeon Stadium

Northeast Guilford OFF

High Point Christian OFF