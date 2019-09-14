Rivalry is Stronger Than Records as Ragsdale upsets #7 Southwest Guilford 14-7.

In a game, that on paper looked to be a mismatch, it only proved that there is a reason you play the game, and a rivalry matters.

The Ragsdale Tigers came in 1-2 after losing two in a row and had to travel to Southwest Guilford to face the Cowboys.

Defense was the order of the day as the teams combined for just 17 first downs in the game and most of the yardage was gained on just a few big plays for both teams.

The Cowboys got the opening kickoff and drove down to the Ragsdale 7 before an incomplete pass and a sack by Zaymen Taylor cost the Cowboys 13-yards it was Nick Schwertner missing a 37-yard FG. The drive took almost 7 minutes, but the Cowboys came up empty.

Three straight three and outs to end the first quarter scoreless.

This time it was Ragsdale going on a 14-play 55-yard drive that they turned over on downs after eating 6:11 off the clock. Neither team could move the ball the rest of the half and we finished the half scoreless.

Ragsdale went three and out to start the second half and this time the Cowboys were able to capitalize, first it was a 73-yard pass from Qunatez Poche to Quincy Martin down to the Ragsdale two yard line, one play later DeAnthony Butchee carried it in for the touchdown. The PAT was good, and it was 7-0 Southwest Guilford with 8:45 to go in the third. Three more three and outs followed, and Ragsdale was finally able to get on the board. The key play was Keith Williams carrying the ball for 32 yards, and other than an initial incompletion Williams was the entire 6 play drive that went for 38 yards total as he finished off the drive from 3 yards out for the touchdown. The PAT was tipped at the line and went wide, so it was 7-6 Southwest Guilford with 3:00 to go in the third quarter. That is how the quarter ended.

The fourth quarter was more big defense by both teams as neither team could go more than 17 yards in a drive until Ragsdale got the ball back with 5:44 in the game. The Tigers were facing third and 11 from their 24 when Alston Hooker connected with Adam Patterson for 26-yards to midfield, and one play later it was Keith Williams with his second TD run of the night from 50-yards out. The Tigers went for two as Devan Boykin ran it in on the sweep making it 14-7 Ragsdale with 3:59 to go in the game. On the next drive the first play was Qunatez Poche throwing an interception to Zaymen Taylor, the Tigers were not able to get a first down and had to punt, but after one first down the Cowboys had three incompletions and on fourth down a bad snap turned the ball over and the Tigers were able to kneel out the clock.

Ragsdale and Southwest Guilford both currently sit at 2-2. Ragsdale travels to Northeast Guilford next week, while Southwest Guilford travels to Northwest Guilford.

Keith Williams was the leading rusher in the game for Ragsdale as he ran for 103 yards on 13 carries with two TDs. NC State signee Devan Boykin had 63 yards on four receptions. Alston Hooker was 11-19 for 111 yards passing and had another 30 yards rushing. Zaymen Taylor was the defensive star with two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception, both turnovers sealed the game.

Quincy Martin led all receivers for the Cowboys with three receptions for 77-yards. Rodney Scott was leading rusher with 58 yards and Qunatez Poche was 6-14-2 for 102 yards.