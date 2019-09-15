College Football Today Finals(9/14/19)

College Football Finals:

Local…

N.C. A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21

Ferrum 55, Greensboro College 7

Guilford College 19, Methodist 14…LB Jeremiah Hedrick, from Southern Guilford HS and Khayree Lundy(Eastern Guilford HS) with interceptions for Guilford…

Elon 42, Richmond 20

Catawba 27, Winston-Salem State 21

Statewide:

Charlotte 52, UMass 17

Western Carolina 20, North Greenville 17

Navy 42, East Carolina 10

Davidson 41, West Virginia Wesleyan 0

Wingate 34, Fayetteville State 24….Nigel Peele(Dudley HS) with a 58-yard interception return for a TD for FSU….

Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11

Gardner-Webb 21, North Carolina Central 12

ACC:

Duke 41, Middle Tennessee State 18

West Virginia 44, N.C. State 27

Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17…2 TD’s for Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) for the Virginia Tech Hokies…One TD rushing and one receiving for Turner….5 carries 68 yards..

Virginia 31, Florida State 24

Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10

The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24….(OT)

Louisville 38, Western Kentucky 21

Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0