College Football Today Finals(9/14/19)
College Football Finals:
Local…
N.C. A&T 27, Charleston Southern 21
Ferrum 55, Greensboro College 7
Guilford College 19, Methodist 14…LB Jeremiah Hedrick, from Southern Guilford HS and Khayree Lundy(Eastern Guilford HS) with interceptions for Guilford…
Elon 42, Richmond 20
Catawba 27, Winston-Salem State 21
Statewide:
Charlotte 52, UMass 17
Western Carolina 20, North Greenville 17
Navy 42, East Carolina 10
Davidson 41, West Virginia Wesleyan 0
Wingate 34, Fayetteville State 24….Nigel Peele(Dudley HS) with a 58-yard interception return for a TD for FSU….
Lenoir-Rhyne 28, Virginia Union 11
Gardner-Webb 21, North Carolina Central 12
ACC:
Duke 41, Middle Tennessee State 18
West Virginia 44, N.C. State 27
Clemson 41, Syracuse 6
Virginia Tech 24, Furman 17…2 TD’s for Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) for the Virginia Tech Hokies…One TD rushing and one receiving for Turner….5 carries 68 yards..
Virginia 31, Florida State 24
Penn State 17, Pittsburgh 10
The Citadel 27, Georgia Tech 24….(OT)
Louisville 38, Western Kentucky 21
Miami 63, Bethune-Cookman 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.