College Men’s Cross Country News: Men’s Cross Country Competes At ODAC Preview

SALEM, Va. – The Guilford men’s cross country team traveled to Salem, Virginia for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Preview, which was hosted by Roanoke College on Saturday. The Quakers finished 17th out of 18 teams in attendance.

St. Augustine’s Baron Freeman finished first with a time of 25 minutes, 30 seconds on the eight kilometer course. Michael Myers of Southern Virginia took second place (25:32.4), while Skyler Lattuca of Virginia Wesleyan placed third (25:36.7). Rounding out the top-five were Daniel Cope and Connor Verrett of Washington and Lee with times of 25:44.1 and 25:46.9, respectively.

Washington and Lee took first place as a team with a score of 50, while Lynchburg earned second and Concord claimed third place overall.

For the Quakers, Keshawn Murray led the way with a 63rd place finish (28:55.0). Zach Crane was the next Guilford runner to cross the finish line in a time of 31:38.0. Also competing for the Quakers were Jayson Medrano (33:31.1), Justin France (33:40.5), and Darby Houghton (35:18.0).

Coach Marty Owens’ team is back in action on Friday, September 27 at the Queen City Invite in Charlotte, N.C.