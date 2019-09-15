College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford 11th after 36 Holes at NCAA D3 Preview

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Guilford College’s men’s golf team opened the 2019-20 season Saturday with 36 holes at the NCAA Division III Fall Preview Tournament. The Quakers, ranked fourth in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches’ Poll, enter Sunday’s final round in 11th place among 18 schools after shooting 313-303-616 on The Champion Course at the PGA National Resort, site of the 2020 Division III Men’s Golf Championships. The par-72, 6,902-yard course ranks among the toughest in Florida, and is home to the Honda Classic on the PGA Tour.

Defending national champion Illinois Wesleyan leads the field by two strokes over Emory University after rounds of 296-291 (587). Emory climbed three places after a first-round 302 by carding Saturday’s low team score, a 1-under 287. Huntingdon College (602) sits a distant third, followed by the University of St. Thomas (Minn.) (608) and St. John’s (Minn.) University (608).

Guilford senior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) posted Guilford’s low score Saturday with a 78-71-149. He is part of a group of golfers tied for 12th place at five-over-par. The Quakers’ Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) shot 77-78-155 and holds a share of 39th place, one stroke better than teammates Louis Lambert (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Catholic), (81-75-156) and Zachary Evens (77-79-156). Lambert and Evens are part of a group tied for 43rd place in the 90-man field. Kell Graham, Guilford’s fifth contestant, is tied for 63rd place after posting rounds of 81 and 79 Saturday.

Illinois Wesleyan’s Jimmy Morton holds a one-shot lead over a host of golfers on the individual leaderboard. He shot a three-under 69 in the first round before slipping to a 74 in the second. A cluster of four students share second place at 144, including Huntingdon’s Drew Mathers (70-74-144) and Illinois Wesleyan’s Rob Wuethrich (72-72-144).

Guilford’s season-opening event is likely the most challenging it will play this year. The 54-hole tournament boasts 10 of the top-12 teams ranked in the Bushnell/Golfweek Poll and 13 of the top-20 squads. Sunday’s final round starts at 7:30 a.m.