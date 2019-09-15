Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Rosters Announced:Adam Akins(SEG), Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS), Johnny King(SEG) and Javondre Paige(Page HS) on North Carolina squad

The Shrine Bowl Football Game of the Carolinas, coming up on Saturday December 21, from Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina, will feature four players from Guilford County…

Here are the names that were announced today/Sunday September 15:

DB Adam Akins(Southeast Guilford High School)

DB Devan Boykin(Ragsdale High School)

OL Johnny King(Southeast Guilford High School)

QB Javondre Paige(Page High School)

