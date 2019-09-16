Elon Football Ranked Among Nation’s Best in Both National Polls

ELON, N.C. – Fresh off its CAA Football opening victory over Richmond, Elon University football is ranked in both national polls released Monday, Sept. 16.

In the STATS FCS poll, the Phoenix checks in at No. 22 after ranking No. 25 last week. In the AFCA Coaches poll, Elon also checked in at No. 22 after spending two weeks outside the Top 25.

Per the STATS poll, Elon is one of six CAA Football teams inside the Top 25, joining James Madison (No. 2), Towson (No. 5), Maine (No. 12), Villanova (No. 18) and Delaware (No. 20). The Phoenix is one of six teams inside the AFCA Coaches Top 25 with James Madison (No. 2), Towson (No. 5), Maine (No. 16), Villanova (No. 18) and Delaware (No. 20). Stony Brook and William & Mary are also receiving votes in both polls.

Elon will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 21, when it visits Wake Forest for a 12 p.m. kickoff at BB&T Field on RSN. Wake Forest is off to a 3-0 start and is receiving votes in both the Associated Press media poll and the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll. Check back later this week for local television listings in your area.