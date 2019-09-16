Elon Krzeminski Earns CAA Volleyball Rookie of the Week Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University volleyball’s Jenn Krzeminski has been named the Colonial Athletic Association’s Rookie of the Week, announced Monday afternoon, Sept. 16, by the league office. It marks her first career weekly honor and Elon’s first Rookie of the Week since Kodi Garcia received the distinction three times during the 2017 season.

In a 3-0 week for the Phoenix, the freshman from Furlong, Pa. totaled 20 kills, a .385 hitting percentage, four service aces, and 13 blocks (1.08/set). She started off last week with three aces, seven kills, a .500 clip, three digs, and five blocks as the Phoenix swept N.C. Central in the team’s home opener Tuesday night, Sept. 10. The middle blocker then set a new season with eight kills (.313) against Furman on Friday. Krzeminski added a dig and six blocks (two solo) in the 3-1 victory versus the Paladins. She played all five sets in a 3-2 upset of Wake Forest on Sunday, Sept. 16, finishing with five kills (.364), an ace, and two blocks.

She currently leads the league with 1.21 blocks per set.

Krzeminski and the Phoenix wrap up a four-match home stand tomorrow night, Sept. 17, in a 7 p.m. meeting with Winthrop.