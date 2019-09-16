Elon MSOC to Close Out Homestand Versus Appalachian State

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team closes out its four-match homestand with a contest versus Appalachian State on Tuesday, Sept. 17. Kickoff of that match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Rudd Field.

How to Follow

Tuesday’s game will be broadcast live through Elon Sports Vision while live stats will be available at elonphoenix.com. Updates of the match will be provided on Twitter at the team’s handle, @ElonMSoccer.

Match Promotions

• The game is Taco Tuesday Night as the first 100 Elon students will receive a free Taco Tuesday t-shirt.

The Matchup

• In a series dating back to 1997, Elon and Appalachian State are deadlocked at 7-7-4 in their 18 meetings all-time.

• The two programs were longtime conference opponents in the Southern Conference before both left the league after the 2013 season.

• Both teams played to a scoreless draw last season in Boone, N.C. It was the first meeting between the two teams since 2013.

Last Time Out

• The Phoenix opened Colonial Athletic Association play last Saturday, Sept. 14, versus defending league champion James Madison.

• The Dukes earned a 6-0 victory over the Phoenix on its pitch at Rudd Field. All six goals were scored in the opening stanza with a hat trick being netted from JMU freshman Dennis Mensah.

• Elon trailed in the total shot battle, 12-9, in the contest with Vemund Hole Vik and Jack Edwards leading the Phoenix with a pair of shots.

Opening Stanza

• Several players made their season or collegiate debut against the Dukes on Saturday. Josh Blank, Andreas Thorsén and Jack Edwards made their season debuts while Alex Lorne, Trevor Gee and Mason Duval made their collegiate debuts for the Phoenix.

• Lorne played the final 45 minutes in goal versus James Madison and made a save in the contest.

• Six first-year players have started matches this season. Lewis Green, Kasper Lehm and Marco Vesterholm have started all four games for the maroon and gold so far in 2019.

• Overall, Elon is averaging 1.20 goals per game on 14.2 shots per contest. The Phoenix has seen 27 of those shots come on goal at .380 percent.

• The Phoenix is in its third season under head coach Marc Reeves. Through his nine seasons as a head coach, Reeves is 88-59-29 overall.

• Elon welcomes back 22 letterwinners and five starters from last year’s team. The Phoenix went 5-8-2 last season, but had a pair of victories against top-25 opponents (No. 20 FIU and No. 25 James Madison) while also defeating another 2018 NCAA Tournament team at High Point.

• Among the notable returners for the Phoenix includes senior defender Luke Matthews. The Swindon, England, native was a first team All-CAA selection a year ago and garnered 2019 Preseason All-CAA accolades.

• Senior striker Iñigo Bronte was also an All-CAA choice in 2018 in his first season with the Phoenix. The Pamplona, Spain, native led the Phoenix in total points (13) and goals (six).

• Elon welcomes 11 new players to its roster in 2019. Of the 11 players, eight are international players.

• Four players will don the captain armband for the Phoenix this season. Matthews returns as one of the captains for the squad while fellow seniors Josh Blank, Caner Snover and John Walden will join him among the leadership group.

• Elon closed out its 2019 exhibition schedule with a 1-0-1 record. The Phoenix earned a 2-1 victory at Davidson on Aug. 19 before closing its its preseason with a 1-1 draw versus Campbell on Aug. 24.

Scouting Appalachian State

• Appalachian State is 4-1 on the season and has won its last four games after a 1-0 victory against High Point in its last contest.

• The Mountaineers are coming off an 8-6-3 campaign in 2018 and a 2-1-1 mark during Sun Belt play. Appalachian State was tabbed to finish fifth in the 2019 Sun Belt Preseason Poll.

• The Mountaineers are also averaging 1.20 goals per match on 10.2 shots per game. Each of ASU’s six goals this season have come from six different players with Camden Holbrook and Kelan Swales leading the team with three total points.

• Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Jacob Madden has started all five games for the Mountaineers between the posts. The Round Rock, Texas, native has a GAA of 0.60 with 19 saves and three shutouts.

• Jason O’Keefe is in his fourth season at the helm of the Appalachian State men’s soccer program. O’Keefe had previously served as an assistant coach at North Carolina, Wake Forest, Saint Louis and Elon.

Up Next

The Phoenix travels to Hofstra for its second CAA game this season on Saturday, Sept. 21. That game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.