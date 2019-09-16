Elon’s Cheek, Wingard Earn CAA Football Weekly Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University football student-athletes Davis Cheek and Shamari Wingard have been named CAA Football Player of the Week honorees, as announced by the league office Monday, Sept. 16. Cheek has been tabbed the league’s Offensive Player of the Week with Wingard garnering Special Teams Player of the Week.

Cheek earns the award after throwing for a career-high five touchdown passes in Elon’s 42-20 road victory over Richmond. The junior completed 18-of-30 passes for 234 yards without turning the ball over, and all five of his touchdown passes went to different receivers. In addition to his five passing touchdowns, Cheek added 33 yards on the ground to set a new career mark.

On special teams, Wingard ran a kickoff back 96 yards in the second quarter to answer a Richmond touchdown and give Elon a 21-7 lead. The kickoff was the first kick returned overall by the Phoenix in 2019 and marks the seventh-longest kickoff return in program history. In taking it to the house, it marks the first kickoff return for a score since the 2007 season when Michael Mayers ran one back against No. 5 Appalachian State.

Elon will continue its brief two-game road trip this weekend with a visit to Wake Forest. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. at BB&T Field on RSN. Check back later this week for local listings in your area.