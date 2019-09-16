High School Football Games this Week in and around Guilford County
High School Football Games for this Friday September 20:
(All Kickoffs Coming at 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.)
Dudley(3-1) at Southeast Guilford(2-2)
Grimsley(4-0) at Smith(1-3)
Page(1-3) at East Forsyth(4-0)
Eastern Guilford(2-2) at Reidsville(4-0)
Southwest Guilford(2-2) at Northwest Guilford(2-2)
Ragsdale(2-2) at Northeast Guilford(2-1)
Southern Guilford(2-2) at Western Guilford(3-1)
High Point Andrews(2-1) vs. High Point Central(0-4) at Simeon Stadium
WS Atkins(1-2) at Bishop McGuinness(0-4)
Northern Guilford(3-1) OFF
High Point Christian(4-1) OFF
