HPT HiToms Announce 14th Annual Prospects Camp

The HPT HiToms will be holding a College Prospects Camp Monday, September 30th at Historic Finch Field. Attended by college scouts from across the Carolinas and Virginia, the HiToms Prospects Camp is a great way for high school players to showcase their talents to Division 1, 2 and 3 coaches.

Based on a pro-tryout: 60 yard dash, infield/outfield session and live BP, the four hour camp is an affordable way to promote individual skills and learn the nuances of college recruiting.

Open to ages 16-18/4-8pm at Historic Finch Field, in Thomasville/Cost $120.00

Register Today at www.hitoms.com

HPT HiToms | 336-472-8667 info@hitoms.com