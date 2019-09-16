Mike Everett new AD at NWG/Northwest Guilford High School

John Hughes stepped down at the Athletic Director at Northwest Guilford High School back on August 14, and then today we get the news that the man to succeed Hughes, will be the current and now former Northwest Guilford girls basketball coach and softball coach….

Mike Everett has been named the next Athletic Director at Northwest Guilford High School, and he will take over the NWG AD duties immediately….Now with Mike stepping up to be the new NWG AD, Northwest and new AD Mike Everett will begin a search to find Mike’s replacements, as the girls head basketball coach and head softball coach at Northwest…..

Mike had been coaching the softball team two seasons and he had just been named the head girls basketball coach at NWG, back on May 1….Mike had been the assistant to head coach Darlene Joyner(Girls Basketball) for the past three seasons…

Now the search will be on to find those new Viking coaches and to fill the vacancy left when Mike Everett stepped up, and stepped down…

Mike Everett was an outstanding high school basketball player at Western Guilford High School back in the late 70’s/early 80’s and then he went on over to High Point College, now High Point University, as a college basketball player for Jerry Steele and a baseball player for Chuck Hartman….After finishing college at High Point, Mike Everett stuck around and became the assistant basketball coach for the Purple Panthers head man, Jerry Steele…The crazy thing was, that even though Mike Everett was only in his mid-twenties back then, he already looked just like Coach Jerry Steele….You would have thought he was Coach Steele’s son, or maybe his younger brother….

Mike stayed at High Point with coach Steele for several seasons, and then he made the move and went into coaching high school basketball…

Everett was the head boys coach at Western Guilford High School (1993-1996), Scotland County High School (1996-2002), Southeast Guilford High School (2002-2004), and Northwest Guilford High School (2004-2008).

Everett was a heck of a pitcher back in high school and college, plus he has been an assistant coach on several high school baseball staffs over the years, including the staff at Northwest Guilford, working with former head baseball coach Sonny Gann….

Both of Mike sons, Duncan and Colson played high school baseball at Northwest Guilford and both excelled in baseball and were outstanding pitchers, just like their dad was, back in the day…Duncan Everett was the assistant middle school basketball coach at NWG Middle last season, and he also served as an assistant baseball coach, for Coach Gann…Duncan and Colson were both very good basketball and baseball players at NWG and both went on to play college baseball….

It is sort of crazy how this whole Everett movement to Northwest Guilford came about over the years, with Mike being a die-hard Hornet, from Western Guilford, back in the 70’s and 80’s…

Mike’ wife, Nancy Everett, is the current volleyball coach at Northwest Guilford, and she has an extensive background in volleyball, having played in high school at Western Guilford and in college, at Greensboro College and she has coached on both the college and high school levels….Nancy Everett, Nancy Dorn back in the day, and she comes from a very athletic family, with her mom, being one the top female golfers to ever come out of Guilford County and a brother Johnny, who was another very solid golfer, and a sister Evelyn that was one of the top golfers, basketball players, and track and field stars, to ever shine from the County….Nancy Everett’s nephew Scooter Michael was a top pitcher for Western Guilford High School and later on pitched in college for UNCG…Scooter’s sister Kim Michael was a standout girls basketball player at Western Guilford and later played some college ball, up at Appalachian State, I believe it was…Mike’s wife Nancy played for the legendary Mickie Tuttle at Western Guilford and tonight, it’s into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame, for Coach Tuttle…

So many ties to athletics in this Everett/Dorn dynamic….

Hard to put the word out on Mike Everett, without hitting some of that family background, and with the depth of athletics in this overall Everett family, you have to feel that Mike Everett has this job at Northwest Guilford covered…And you can cover the bases, but the hard part about this new job as the NWG AD, will be the paperwork and covering all the forms that pertain to eligibility….

That is the daunting task about doing this job, the paperwork and all of those eligibility forms….Then you have to make out all of the schedules, get workers to staff and work the games, get the fields and courts ready for play, and don’t forget to line up all of the officials and referees….

This job requires a lot of time, but with the time Mike Everett has put in already, he should be ready and have a good grip on his new role, as NWG AD…..

from Joe Sirera at the News and Record:

Mike Everett has been chosen to succeed John Hughes, who stepped down as the school’s AD in August to become an assistant principal at Eastern Guilford High School.

“It came as a surprise when I heard that Coach Hughes was leaving,” Everett said. “One thing led to another and I interviewed and went through the process with our administration. We talked again and it led to them offering me the job.”

Read more on Mike, from Joe, when you CLICK HERE.

*********************************************************************************************************************************************************************

GreensboroSports.com, looking back at parts of the Northwest Guilford timeline, leading up to today’s move on Northwest Guilford School Road………….

Mike Everett was the head softball coach at Northwest Guilford for two seasons going (37-9) overall….NWG was (19-4) this past season(2019) and (18-5) in 2018….

**********from back on May 1:**********

Northwest Guilford High School has appointed Mike Everett to lead the Northwest Guilford Girls Basketball program.

Mike Everett has been the head assistant coach for the highly successful girls program under head coach Darlene Joyner for the past three years, helping lead the program to three conference championships, two NCHSAA regional championships and two NCHSAA state championships.

Mike is a Greensboro native and was a standout basketball player at Western Guilford High School and High Point University before he began his coaching career in 1986 as an assistant under coach Jerry Steele at High Point University. He then transitioned to high school coaching and has served as the head boys coach at Western Guilford High School (1993-1996), Scotland County High School (1996-2002), Southeast Guilford High School (2002-2004), and Northwest Guilford High School (2004-2008).

Mike is currently on the teaching staff at Northwest High as a Physical Education teacher. In addition to teaching and coaching basketball at Northwest, he is currently the head softball coach and has served as an assistant baseball coach.

**********from August 14:**********

John Hughes, Athletic Director at Northwest Guilford High School headed to Eastern Guilford High School, where he will be the assistant principal, working with the head EG Wildcat leader, Principal Lance Sockwell….

from John Hughes, departing Northwest Guilford High School:

Hello all,

As Mr. Kitley informed everyone this morning, I have accepted an assistant principal position at Eastern Guilford High School. I am very excited to begin my new career path as a school administrator, but of course the tough part will be leaving Northwest High where I have called home for more than half of my life.

I would like to thank all the coaches, teachers, and administrators who have helped support our mission of education based athletics at Northwest. Some of us have been together for a very long time, and I treasure the professional relationships and friendships that we have built around this school in the common goal of teaching and coaching our students to the best of our ability.

Going forward, I will begin transitioning to the position this week. Mr. Kitley will post the athletic director position this week and will likely be seeking a permanent replacement in late August.

In the meantime for an interim basis, Donnie Watkins, Lee Reavis, and Tammy Shoemaker will be handling my duties. Mr. Watkins will be the go to for any parent and administrative issues. Lee Reavis will be the game administrator and handle most of the athletic logistical issues like transportation, scheduling, and other athletic department communication. Tammy Shoemaker will be the go to for any PowerSchool and eligibility issues along with early dismissals.

God bless each and every one of you and if you ever need anything please do not hesitate to contact me.

John Hughes