Monday Night High School Scoreboard(9/16/19)

Posted by Andy Durham on September 16, 2019 at 10:22 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Girls Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 5, Ragsdale HS: 4

Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Page HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0

Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 2, Page HS: 1

