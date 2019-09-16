Monday Night High School Scoreboard(9/16/19)
Girls Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 5, Ragsdale HS: 4
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Page HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 2, Page HS: 1
Girls Varsity Tennis
Grimsley High School: 5, Ragsdale HS: 4
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Page HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Grimsley High School: 2, Page HS: 1
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.