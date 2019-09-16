New News and Record HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll:Grimsley Whirlies hold down the Top Spot for the second straight week

The News News and Record HSXtra Top High School Football Poll is up and running for this week, and the Grimsley Whirlies maintain the #1 spot in this week’s edition of the Top Ten…The N&R Top Ten High School Football Poll is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….

Polls will close by Noon each Monday, with a new poll up and rolling by Noon September 23….

Let’s roll and here’s the poll for this week……

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 4-0

Last week: 1

Friday: At Smith

2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 4-0

Last week: 2

Friday: No. 10 Eastern Guilford

3. DUDLEY

Record: 3-1

Last week: 3

Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-1

Last week: 5

Next: McMichael, Sept. 27

5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 4

Friday: No. 3 Dudley

6. PAGE

Record: 1-3

Last week: NR

Friday: At East Forsyth

7. RAGSDALE

Record: 2-2

Last week: NR

Friday: At No. 10 Northeast Guilford

8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 6

Friday: At Northwest Guilford

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 4-1

Last week: 7

Next: At Asheville Christian, Sept. 27

T10. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 2-2

Last week: 8

Friday: At No. 2 Reidsville

T10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 2-1

Last week: 9

Friday: No. 7 Ragsdale