New News and Record HSXtra Top Ten High School Football Poll:Grimsley Whirlies hold down the Top Spot for the second straight week
The News News and Record HSXtra Top High School Football Poll is up and running for this week, and the Grimsley Whirlies maintain the #1 spot in this week’s edition of the Top Ten…The N&R Top Ten High School Football Poll is compiled by N&R staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches….
CLICK HERE to see all of the polling information in its entirety….Polls will close by Noon each Monday, with a new poll up and rolling by Noon September 23….
Let’s roll and here’s the poll for this week……
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 4-0
Last week: 1
Friday: At Smith
2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 4-0
Last week: 2
Friday: No. 10 Eastern Guilford
3. DUDLEY
Record: 3-1
Last week: 3
Friday: At No. 5 Southeast Guilford
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-1
Last week: 5
Next: McMichael, Sept. 27
5. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 4
Friday: No. 3 Dudley
6. PAGE
Record: 1-3
Last week: NR
Friday: At East Forsyth
7. RAGSDALE
Record: 2-2
Last week: NR
Friday: At No. 10 Northeast Guilford
8. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 6
Friday: At Northwest Guilford
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 4-1
Last week: 7
Next: At Asheville Christian, Sept. 27
T10. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 2-2
Last week: 8
Friday: At No. 2 Reidsville
T10. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 2-1
Last week: 9
Friday: No. 7 Ragsdale
