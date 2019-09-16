NFL Sunday Scoreboard and Pros you know in the Show and on the go Sunday
NFL Sunday Scores:
Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20
LA Rams 27, New Orleans 9
Dallas 31, Washington 21
Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16
Houston 13, Jacksonville 12…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 5 tackles, 3 Solo Tackles and One Tackle for a Loss on Sunday for the Texans….
Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26
Detroit 13, LA Chargers 10….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 98 yards for the Chargers…Season with 16 receptions for 221 yards and 1 TD…
Chicago 16, Denver 14…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with carries for 18 yards and 2 receptions for 7 yards, plus one punt return for 7 yards today for the Bears…32 yards total for Cohen today…56 receiving yards for season and 18 rushing yards for season…
Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17…Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith HS) with 3 receptions for 25 yards and on TD reception for the Colts..Season with 4 receptions for 33 yards and one TD…
Buffalo 28, NY Giants 14
Kansas City 28, Oakland 10
New England 43, Miami 0
Baltimore 23, Arizona 17
San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17…Emanuel Mosley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a solo tackle today for the SF 49ers…
Monday Night Football:
Cleveland Browns at N.Y. Jets on Monday Night…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) on the defensive line for the Browns….
from Thursday night:
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina Panthers 14…No kickoff returns for the Buccaneers T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS)
