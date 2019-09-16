NFL Sunday Scoreboard and Pros you know in the Show and on the go Sunday

NFL Sunday Scores:

Atlanta 24, Philadelphia 20

LA Rams 27, New Orleans 9

Dallas 31, Washington 21

Green Bay 21, Minnesota 16

Houston 13, Jacksonville 12…D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS) with 5 tackles, 3 Solo Tackles and One Tackle for a Loss on Sunday for the Texans….

Seattle 28, Pittsburgh 26

Detroit 13, LA Chargers 10….Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 98 yards for the Chargers…Season with 16 receptions for 221 yards and 1 TD…

Chicago 16, Denver 14…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with carries for 18 yards and 2 receptions for 7 yards, plus one punt return for 7 yards today for the Bears…32 yards total for Cohen today…56 receiving yards for season and 18 rushing yards for season…

Indianapolis 19, Tennessee 17…Eric Ebron(Ben L. Smith HS) with 3 receptions for 25 yards and on TD reception for the Colts..Season with 4 receptions for 33 yards and one TD…

Buffalo 28, NY Giants 14

Kansas City 28, Oakland 10

New England 43, Miami 0

Baltimore 23, Arizona 17

San Francisco 41, Cincinnati 17…Emanuel Mosley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a solo tackle today for the SF 49ers…

Monday Night Football:

Cleveland Browns at N.Y. Jets on Monday Night…Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) on the defensive line for the Browns….

from Thursday night:

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina Panthers 14…No kickoff returns for the Buccaneers T.J. Logan(Northern Guilford HS)