Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/16-9/21/19:Football Friday Home vs. Southwest Guilford HS
Monday, September 16
4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf Metro Conference Match-Grimsley Host Away
6:00 PM Open House Walk the Schedule Night (School)
Tuesday, September 17
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Northern Guilford High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale High School Away
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Pinecrest High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Ragsdale High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Pinecrest High School Home
Wednesday, September 18
4:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball William Amos Hough High School Home
5:00 PM Boys Middle School Football Southern Middle School Home
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis Southwest Guilford High School Home
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball William Amos Hough High School Home
Thursday, September 19
4:00 PM Girls Varsity Golf Non Conference Match Home
4:45 PM Boys Middle School Soccer Jamestown Middle School Home
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Away
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey Reynolds High School Home
5:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball High Point Central High School Home
5:30 PM Boys Junior Varsity Soccer Reynolds High School Away
5:30 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Metro 4A Conference Meet- Ragsdale Host Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Field Hockey Reynolds High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball High Point Central High School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Soccer Reynolds High School Away
7:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Football Southwest Guilford High School Away
Friday, September 20
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Football Southwest Guilford High School Home
Saturday, September 21
TBA Girls Junior Varsity Field
Hockey West Forsyth JV Tournament Away
9:00 AM Girls Cheerleading Cheerleading Youth Clinic (School)
