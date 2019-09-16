Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/16-9/21/19:Football Friday at Northwest Guilford HS

Posted by Press Release on September 16, 2019 at 11:22 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, September 16
4:00 PM Womens Varsity Golf Conference Match @ Gillespie Park Away
4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Mount Tabor High School Home

Tuesday, September 17
4:00 PM XC, Tennis and Golf Team Pictures (School)
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Parkland High School Home
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Parkland High School Home
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home

Wednesday, September 18
4:00 PM Womens Varsity Golf HP Central/Glenn @ Oak Hollow Away
4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Northwest Senior High School Away
5:00 PM Mens Middle School Football Penn Griffin Home
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Wheatmore High School Home
5:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Tri-Meet with CPC 4A Conference @ Ivey Redmon Park Home
6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Wheatmore High School Home

Thursday, September 19
4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Wheatmore High School Away
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Bethany Community MS Home
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer East Forsyth High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Away
7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer East Forsyth High School Away
7:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Football Northwest Senior High School Home

Friday, September 20
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Football Northwest Senior High School Away

Saturday, September 21
9:00 AM Coed Varsity Cross Country Hare and the Hounds Invitational @ McAlpine Park Away
8:00 PM SW Jets in the Stadium (School)

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top