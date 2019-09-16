Southwest Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/16-9/21/19:Football Friday at Northwest Guilford HS

Monday, September 16

4:00 PM Womens Varsity Golf Conference Match @ Gillespie Park Away

4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Mount Tabor High School Home

Tuesday, September 17

4:00 PM XC, Tennis and Golf Team Pictures (School)

5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Parkland High School Home

5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home

6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Parkland High School Home

7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Home

Wednesday, September 18

4:00 PM Womens Varsity Golf HP Central/Glenn @ Oak Hollow Away

4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Northwest Senior High School Away

5:00 PM Mens Middle School Football Penn Griffin Home

5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Wheatmore High School Home

5:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Tri-Meet with CPC 4A Conference @ Ivey Redmon Park Home

6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Wheatmore High School Home

Thursday, September 19

4:30 PM Womens Varsity Tennis Wheatmore High School Away

5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Bethany Community MS Home

5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Soccer East Forsyth High School Away

6:00 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Ben L. Smith High School Away

7:00 PM Mens Varsity Soccer East Forsyth High School Away

7:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Football Northwest Senior High School Home

Friday, September 20

7:30 PM Mens Varsity Football Northwest Senior High School Away

Saturday, September 21

9:00 AM Coed Varsity Cross Country Hare and the Hounds Invitational @ McAlpine Park Away

8:00 PM SW Jets in the Stadium (School)