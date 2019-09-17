Elon’s Miller, Kemei Sweep CAA Cross Country Weekly Awards

RICHMOND, N.C. – The Elon University cross country programs swept the Colonial Athletic Association’s weekly awards on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as sophomore Andrew Miller and senior Scolasticah Kemei were named the league’s Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Runners of the Week, respectively.

This is the second weekly award for Kemei this season as the Eldoret, Kenya, native took individualists honors in her second straight meet in as many races at the JMU Invitational last Saturday, Sept. 14. Kemei clocked a time of 21:06.6 in the women’s 6K, broke into the program’s top-10 performance list and helped the Phoenix women to the team title.

This is the first career CAA weekly accolade for Miller, who also earned a victory at the JMU Invitational in the men’s 8K. The Fleming Island, Fla., native ran a time of 26:02.3 in the race as the maroon and gold men also took the team title.

The Phoenix returns to the course on Sept. 27 to compete at the Panorama Farms Invitational in Charlottesville, Va.