Greensboro College Volleyball Falls To Johnson and Wales 3-1

Volleyball Falls To Johnson & Wales 3-1

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director for Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team fell to the Wildcats of Johnson & Wales University Tuesday 3-1.

In the opening set, Greensboro fell behind early but was able to rally back to take a 1-0 lead after winning the set 25-21. However, the Pride struggled to get anything going over the next three sets and fell by scores of 25-22, 26-24, and 25-21.

Sarah Egbers posted a match-high 13 kills while Natalie Rosinski finished with 10 kills. Olivia Norris finished with 39 assists and Hailey Stout finished with 16 digs and two service aces.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they travel to Randolph College for a tri-match. For more information on Greensboro College volleyball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.