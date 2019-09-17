Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football Results from Thursday September 12
**********Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football Results from Thursday September 12**********
Pee Wees
Warnersville Center 26
Lewis Center 0
Mites
Lewis Center 55
Leonard Center 0
Warnersville Center 13
Glenwood Center 0
Windsor Center 13
Peeler Center 7
Midgets – both of the Midget games are non-conference
Windsor Center 13
Lewis Center 7
Warnersville Center 36
Peeler Center 0
+++++Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department+++++
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.