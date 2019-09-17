Guilford County Stats and Numbers Following Week #4 of the 2019 High School Football Season:Good Rushing Battle developing between Dante Bovian(WG) and Quan Nora(Grimsley)

**********Looking at those Stats and Numbers after Week #4 of the 2019 High School Football Season…..***********

(Always looking to get more stats and numbers in here.)

*****Rushers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 636 yards on 70 carries with 9 TD’s…9.1 yards per carry and 159.0 yards per game…

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 595 yards on 94 carries with 8 TD’s…6.32 yards per carry and 148.8 yards per game….

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 406 yards on 49 carries, with 5 TD’s…8.3 yards per carry and 105.5 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 364 yards rushing on 61 carries with 6 TD’s…6.0 yards per carry and 121.3 yards a game rushing….

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 349 yards on 64 carries with 1 TD….5.5 per carry and 116.3 yards per game…

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 345 on 61 carries rushing yards and 3 TD’s…5.7 per carry and 115 yards per game, over three games…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 353 yards on 58 carries with 4 TD’s….6.1 yards per carry and 88.3 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 22 carries for 322 yards with 3 TD’s…14.6 yards per carry and 80.5 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 247 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 245 yards on 33 carries….4.9 yards per carry and 61.3 yards per game…

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 211 yards on 39 carries and 2 TD’s…5.4 yards per carry and 70.0 yards per game….

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 279 yards rushing on 53 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 69.8 yards per game..

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 241 yards on 44 carries, with 1 TD…5.5 per carry and 60.3 yards per game…

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 194 yards on 36 carries, with 1 TD…4.5 yards per carry and 48,5 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 191 yards on 43 carries and 1 TD…4.4 yards per carry and 47.8 yards per game..

Branson Adams(Page HS) with 169 yards on 17 carries, with 4 TD’s…9.9 yards per carry and 42.3 yards per game…

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 152 yards on 19 carries and 1 TD…8.0 yards per carry and 50.7 yards per game….

Pedro Moreno(High Point Christian Academy) with 150 rushing yards on 19 carries, with 2 TD’s…7.9 per carry and 30.0 yards per game..

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) 146 yards on 43 carries and 2 TD’s…3.4 per carry and 36.5 yards per game…

Desmond Thompson(Southern Guilford HS) with 140 yards rushing on 22 carries, with 1 TD…6.4 yards per carry and 46.7 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 139 yards on 22 carries, with 2 TD’s…6.3 yards per carry and 69.5 yards per game….3 Games…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 139 yards on 38 carries, with O TD’s…3.7 yards per carry and 34.8 yards per game…

Jordan McInnis(Northern Guilford HS) with 136 yards on 26 carries, with 2 TD’s…5.2 yards per carry and 34 yards per game…

Jackson Powell(High Point Christian Academy) with 135 yards on 17 carries, 7.9 yards per carry and 27.0 yards per game..

Wistar Allen(High Point Christian Academy) with 130 yards on 14 carries with 2 TD’s/9.3 yards per carry and 26.0 yards per game…

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) with 126 yards on 20 carries…6.3 yards per carry and 25.2 yards a game…

Zephaniah Cole(Eastern Guilford HS) with 117 yards on 15 carries, with 2 TD’s….7.8 yards per carry and 29.3 yards per game….

Rakeem Muchinson(Northern Guilford HS) with 112 yards on 11 carries, with 2 TD’s…10.2 yards per carry and 28 yards per game…

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 107 yards on 12 carries, with 8.9 yards per carry and 35.7 yards per game…

*****Passers with over 100 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 643 yards, going 52-103 passing, 7 TD’s/5 INT./50.0% passes completed and 160.8 yards per game..

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 630 yards, going 44-83, 6 TD’s/0 INT’s/53.0 % passes completed and 157.5 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 26-46 for 527 yards, with 4 TD’s/0 INT’s/56.5% of passes completed and 131.8 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 509 yards passing, going 44-68, 5 TD’s/4 INT’s/64.7% on his passes…..

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 505 passing yards, going 48-88, 4 TD’s/3 INT’s/54.5% of passes completed, 126.3 yards per game…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 472 yards going 24-54 passing for 6 TD’s/1 INT/44.4.0% passes completed and 118.0 yards per game…

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 443 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 2 TD/3 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 110.8 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 414 yards, going 37-70, 1 TD’s/2 INT’s/52.9% of passes completed and 138 yards per game…3 Games

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 353 yards, going 23-37 for 7 TD’s/1 INT./62.2% of passes completed and 117.7 yards per game…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 344 yards, going 20-34 for 4 TD’s/1 INT./58.8% passes complete and 114.7 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 366 yards, going 31-63 for 2 TD’s/6 INT’s/49.2% of passes completed and 91.5 yards per game…

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 21-43 for 262 yards with 3 TD’s/1 INT/48.8% passes completed and 87.3 yards per game…

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 258 yards passing, going 20-42/4 TD’s/4 INT’s/47.6% passes completed and 86 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 7-10 for 136 yards for 4 TD’s/1 INT./70.0% of passes completed and 27.2 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 100 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 28 receptions for 521 yards and 13 TD’s….

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 18 receptions for 387 yards and 5 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 11 receptions for 332 yards and 2 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 11 receptions for 275 yards and 5 TD’s…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 16 receptions for 230 yards and 0 TD’s…

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 12 receptions for 190 yards and 2 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 11 receptions for 189 yards and 4 TD’s…

Keith McDuffie Jr.(High Point Central HS) with 15 receptions for 173 yards and 0 TD’s…

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 15 receptions for 167 yards and 3 TD’s…

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 9 receptions for 164 yards and 3 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 13 receptions for 153 yards and 0 TD’s..

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 10 receptions for 152 yards and 2 TD’s…

Adam Akins(Southeast Guilford HS) 11 receptions for 151 yards and 1 TD…3 Games

Zeke Nicholson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 13 receptions for 142 yards and 3 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 10 receptions for 134 yards and 2 TD’s…

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 8 receptions for 128 yards and 3 TD’s…

Elijah Kennedy(High Point Central HS) with 9 receptions for 127 yards and 0 TD’s…

Jaden Hall(Northeast Guilford HS) with 4 receptions for 118 yards…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 9 receptions for 113 yards and 0 TD’s…

Cortez Wilson(Page HS) 6 receptions for 107 yards and 1 TD…

Chuck Conaway(Northern Guilford HS) with 8 receptions for 107 yards and 0 TD’s…

Elijah Petty(Eastern Guilford HS) 8 receptions for 104 yards and 0 TD’s…

D’Jay Mobley(Eastern Guilford HS) with 12 receptions for 100 yards and 0 TD’s…