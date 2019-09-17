Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County
Here are the games that we found that are going on this week in Guilford County, on the Middle School Football level…..
Tuesday September 1:
Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford 5:30pm
Southern Guilford at Jamestown Middle 5:30pm
Wednesday September 18:
Swann Middle at Ferndale 5pm at Simeon Stadium in High Point
Kiser at Mendenhall 5:30pm
Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford 5pm
Penn Griffin at Kernodle Middle School 5:30pm
Other games and schools will get started next week….
