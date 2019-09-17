Middle School Football This Week in Guilford County

Here are the games that we found that are going on this week in Guilford County, on the Middle School Football level…..

Tuesday September 1:

Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford 5:30pm

Southern Guilford at Jamestown Middle 5:30pm

Wednesday September 18:

Swann Middle at Ferndale 5pm at Simeon Stadium in High Point

Kiser at Mendenhall 5:30pm

Western Guilford at Northwest Guilford 5pm

Penn Griffin at Kernodle Middle School 5:30pm

Other games and schools will get started next week….