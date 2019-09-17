New CarolinaPreps.com Power Rankings are in with Grimsley #8 in the state(4-A’s), Dudley #12(3-A’s) and Southeast Guilford #17(3-A’s) for this week

The top teams in the state from the CarolinaPreps.com power rankings for this week, with the Grimsley Whirlies now at #8 in the state, the Dudley Panthers #12 in the state and the Southeast Guilford Falcons #17 in the state….Grimsley in the 4-A poll, Dudley and Southeast Guilford in the 3-A poll….

East Forsyth, Reidsville, Randleman, West Forsyth, Eastern Alamance, WS Parkland and WS Reagan among the other local teams that we have checking in this week….

