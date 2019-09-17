New CarolinaPreps.com Power Rankings are in with Grimsley #8 in the state(4-A’s), Dudley #12(3-A’s) and Southeast Guilford #17(3-A’s) for this week
The top teams in the state from the CarolinaPreps.com power rankings for this week, with the Grimsley Whirlies now at #8 in the state, the Dudley Panthers #12 in the state and the Southeast Guilford Falcons #17 in the state….Grimsley in the 4-A poll, Dudley and Southeast Guilford in the 3-A poll….
East Forsyth, Reidsville, Randleman, West Forsyth, Eastern Alamance, WS Parkland and WS Reagan among the other local teams that we have checking in this week….
CLICK HERE to see all of the teams listed in this week’s rankings from CarolinaPreps.com….
