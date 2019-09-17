Tuesday Night High School Scoreboard(9/17/19)
Boys Varsity Soccer
RJ Reynolds High School: 6, Grimsley High School: 0
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
RJ Reynolds High School: 3, Grimsley High School: 1
