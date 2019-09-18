Greensboro College Pride Women Suffer 2-0 Soccer Loss Against Roanoke

Pride Women Suffer 2-0 Loss Against Roanoke

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team fell to the Maroons of Roanoke College Wednesday on Pride Field 2-0.

After the two teams played to a scoreless draw over the first 45 minutes, despite both teams having scoring opportunities, the Maroons were able to strike for the first time in the 50th minute.

The score then remained the same for the next 35 minutes before Roanoke struck for the game’s final goal of the contest.

Despite having two saves, Kelsey Emrich was credited with the loss in goal for the Pride. Greensboro finished with four shots on the day as Anna Rae Porcelli finished with three shots on goal.

The Pride women will return to action Sunday when they travel to Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Va. to take on the Royals. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.