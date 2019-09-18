Guilford County Sports Scoreboard for Wednesday September 18:Page over Mount Tabor in Girls Field Hockey in Double OT/Ragsdale Tennis over WG/Page Tennis tops Grimsley/Grimsley Volleyball over WG

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Page 2, Mount Tabor 1….Double Overtime…Game tied at 1-1 as it went to Overtime…Page ranked in the Top Ten in the state today, in Girls Field Hockey…Great start for the Page Field Hockey team…

Girls Varsity Tennis:

Ragsdale 7, Western Guilford 2

Girls Varsity Volleyball

Grimsley High School: 3, Western Guilford HS: 2

Big win for Grimsley over a very good Western Guilford volleyball team…

Girls Varsity Tennis

Page HS: 8, Grimsley High School: 1

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball

Grimsley High School: 2, Western Guilford HS: 1