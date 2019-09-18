Middle School Football Today in Guilford County with Highlights from Kiser at Mendenhall Middle

Finals from Today/Wednesday September 18:

Northwest Guilford 56, Western Guilford 0

NWG(1-0)/WG(0-1)

Kiser 28, Mendenhall 0

End of 1st Quarter:Kiser 0, Mendenhall 0

James Tyler with 23-yard run for a Kiser Touchdown with 7:13 left in the 2nd Quarter, PAT kick by Drew McCormick was good…Kiser 7, Mendenhall 0

Corey Daniels, from Kiser goes in from 3 yards out and the McCormick kick is good again, and with 1:46 remaining in the First Half, Kiser 14, Mendenhall 0

Halftime:Kiser 14, Mendenhall 0

Third Quarter, Corey Daniels scores again on a 6-yard run and with the McCormick kick, and 4:13 on the third quarter clock, Kiser 21, Mendenhall 0

End of 3rd Q:Kiser 21, Mendenhall 0

Fourth Quarter, James Tyler takes off on a 41-yard gallop up the left sideline, all the way on into the end zone, and with that last Tiger TD, and the McCormick TD, with just 3:29 on the game clock, Kiser 28, Mendenhall 0….

That was your Final Score, from Mendenhall Middle School:Kiser 28, Mendenhall 0

Kiser(1-0)/Mendenhall(0-1)…Kiser plays again next Thursday, at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium…

Drew McCormick, the Kiser kicker, has one extremely strong left foot….The Kiser McCormick, can kick it a mile and a-half…Up front on offense and defense, Kiser features a 7th grader, who bears a striking football playing resemblance to Travis Shaw(current Whirlie and former Kiser Tiger) and to D.J. Reader(current Houston Texan and former Whirlie)….The Kiser 7th grader is Andre Hill, and he stands 6’0/250 and the kid can move…Football, Basketball and Baseball player…

Wednesday September 18/TODAY:

Swann Middle at Ferndale 5pm at Simeon Stadium in High Point

Tuesday September 1:

Final:

Northern 20, Northeast 12

NG(1-0)/NEG)0-1)

Final:

Jamestown 38, Southern 18

JMS(1-0)/SG(0-1)

from Today’s Kiser at Mendenhall Middle School football game:

