The Greensboro Day School Cougars, I mean Greensboro Day School Bengals, are headed back to the Chick-fil-A Basketball Classic

Was picking this up off of Twitter today and it sure caught my eye….

The first thing you see is the statement from the Chick-fil-A Basketball Classic:

Chick-fil-A Classic

@CFAClassic

The CFA Classic is honored to have the Cougars of Greensboro Day School in our 2019 tournament field. GDS, under the direction of legendary NC coach Freddy Johnson, is back for their 3rd time. Excited you are back!

@CoachJ1977

**********Greensboro Day School Alumni replied……..**********

@GreensboroDay

Greensboro Day School Alumni

@GDSalumni

Bengals!

Good hustle by Greensboro Day School Alumni to get in there, and get the name straight……………………..