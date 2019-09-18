The Greensboro Day School Cougars, I mean Greensboro Day School Bengals, are headed back to the Chick-fil-A Basketball Classic
Was picking this up off of Twitter today and it sure caught my eye….
The first thing you see is the statement from the Chick-fil-A Basketball Classic:
Chick-fil-A Classic
@CFAClassic
The CFA Classic is honored to have the Cougars of Greensboro Day School in our 2019 tournament field. GDS, under the direction of legendary NC coach Freddy Johnson, is back for their 3rd time. Excited you are back!
@CoachJ1977
**********Greensboro Day School Alumni replied……..**********
@GreensboroDay
Greensboro Day School Alumni
@GDSalumni
Bengals!
Good hustle by Greensboro Day School Alumni to get in there, and get the name straight……………………..
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.