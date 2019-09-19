Danny Pigge Ameriprise Financial High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of September 13

Danny Pigge Ameriprise Financial/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of September 13

Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) is our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) GreensboroSports.com Player of the Week, for the week of September 13…Travis Shaw with 9 1/2 tackles vs. Southeast Guilford last Friday night, plus 4 QB sacks, a Forced Fumble and Shaw caused total disruption in the SEG offensive backfield…He once hit a Falcon RB so hard, he didn’t really tackle him, he just bumped/thumped the back to the ground….

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Steak n Shake Players of the Game from September 13 were Travis Shaw and Sincere Burnette…Burnette with numerous tackles from his OLB spot, plus he caught a pass on a fake punt, that set up a Grimsley score, and he also scooped up a fumble by the SEG Falcons and took it back for a Grimsley TD/score…

That is how our Player of the Week workload looks for this week….

Grimsley head football coach Darryl Brown on the Grimsley defensive effort vs. Southeast Guilford….

“We were outstanding defensively. I thought it was the best game Travis Shaw has played since he’s been at Grimsley High School. He was dominant and controlled the line of scrimmage almost single-handedly. Our linebackers played well. We tackled well. Coach Joe Rigsbee, our defensive coordinator, and his staff put together a great game plan every week.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach