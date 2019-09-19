Football in Focus Tonight from KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue set for 6pm, with players from Ragsdale, Northern Guilford and Dudley, plus Joe Sirera from the N&R

Start up tonight at 6pm for Football in Focus, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue and we will hit some high school football, college football and pro football on tonight’s show…We’re on GreensboroSports Radio….

On the show, we get going with Joe, that’s Joe Sirera from the News and Record’s HSXtra section, and we’ll look back at what was happening last week, what we might expect to see this week, and how the road further ahead might turn out, for our local high school football teams…

Grimsley has been at home a load this season, but this week Grimsley and Page are both on the road, and it seems like Page has been living out of a suitcase all year long, with the road calling out the Pirates’ name….Dudley at Southeast was a huge game last year in the 3-AA Playoffs, and SEG went over to Dudley early last season and came with a regular season road victory at Tarpley Stadium, in what was a Wednesday Night showdown, due to a hurricane that came through town later on that week…SEG took both games from Dudley in 2018, but can we expect to see a repeat of that feat, in 2019???

Lots of other good matchups for this week laying around out there for us to look at and explore; Southern at Western, Eastern Guilford at Reidsville, Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford, Southwest Guilford at Northwest Guilford, High Point Andrews vs. High Point Central and more…..

Also we hope to have a take or two from Joe on the Carolina Panthers, the APP State Mountaineers at North Carolina on Saturday and a few more details…Tennessee(1-1) at Jacksonville(0-2) in the pros tonight…All coming in on GreensboroSports Radio…

On to our key high school guests, we have Devan Boykin from Ragsdale HS, Michael Wyman, from Dudley HS, and Michael Frogge, from Northern Guilford HS, on the call at KickBack Jack’s this evening…All three of these young men are DI College football commits and we will see where each player is at, at this stage of the 2019 high school football season….Devan looking to N.C. State, Mike to South Carolina and Michael to Wake Forest……

A good group of young men expected to be meeting with us tonight at the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue….

Just for a sneak peek, here are some of the questions coming up tonight for Devan Boykin, Mike Wyman, and Michael Frogge….

1) Tell us about your role with the team, your primary job on the field?

2) What do you know about the team you will be facing this Friday night? What will you be doing Friday night..

3) In order for your team to be successful this season, overall what has to happen?

4) What made you decide to choose the college you selected?

5) Going to any of their games this season?

6) First thing you do on Saturday morning when you get up and out of bed, and what time do you get up on Saturday mornings?

7) Any workouts or exercise activities on the Weekends? Do you ever take a full day off and no football???

8) Favorite team other than your college choice, to be watching on TV on Saturdays???

9) Favorite pro team to be watching on Sundays???

10) Friday nights after the games, what highlights show are you watching? Friday Football Fever(News 2), FOX 8 Friday Football Frenzy, WXII High School Playbook, or the TV14 Spectrum Friday Night Show with Mike Solarte??? Ever been on any of those shows???

11) You are on Twitter, how do we find you there, and your address there? How many times a day do you tweet, any idea how many followers you have?

12) Favorite sport other than football??? Play it this year?

13) Top teacher at your high school? Subject?

14) Give us something you learned from your football coach that you will never forget?

15) Where do you see yourself and what will you be doing 15 years from now???

16) If you were the President for One Day, tell us some of the things you would do???? “If I was King for just One Day”….

17) Who is your best friend out there and what makes that friend the best friend you have today??? You tell that friend stuff, you wouldn’t even tell your parents…..

18) To close, I am a Winner because???

Some of the best food in town, there at the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…Chicken Wings, Ribs, Subs, Burgers, Shrimp, Steaks, Baked Beans, Mac and Cheese, Fries, and so much more in store, when you set foot through the door….KickBack Jack’s on Battleground for Food and Fun…KickBack Jack’s on Battleground, for Football in Focus Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio….Set to start at 6pm, so listen in and then catch the video playback, on Fridays at YouTube…

Tonight, it is our Football in Focus Show on GreensboroSports Radio and coming in loud and clear from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground…..