JV Football Tonight in Guilford County Finals(9/19/19)

Final from Jamieson Stadium:

Grimsley 30, Smith 6

Grimsley(4-1)/Smith(1-2)

Quarterback Khalil Stinson led the Whirlies into the end zone tonight…

(Score courtesy of the Whirlies Voice, as we were listening to him at the game)…

Final from C.K. Siler Stadium:

Southern Guilford 34, Western Guilford 8

SG(2-1)/WG(2-2)

End of 3rd Q:SG 28, WG 8…Halftime:SG 22, WG 0

(Score courtesy of Robert Stutts, who was at the game, driving the WG Hornets, there and back.)

Ragsdale 30, Northeast Guilford 24

Ragsdale(1-2)/NEG(0-3)

NEG was up in this ballgame 24-6 at the half, until the Ragsdale Tigers, came roaring back…

Courtesy of NEG Coach Chris Suggs…

Southwest Guilford 24, Northwest Guilford 8

SWG(2-1)/NWG(2-3)

Courtesy of NWG head coach Kevin Wallace….

Out of the area, but we do have, Oak Grove 33, Lexington O

More scores on the way…

Southeast Guilford(1-2) at Dudley(2-1)

Reidsville(1-0) at Eastern Guilford(1-2)

Northern Guilford(3-0) OFF

Page(1-2) OFF

High Point Christian(1-1) OFF

High Point Central(0-3) OFF

High Point Andrews….No JV team this season…