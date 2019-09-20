College Volleyball News: Quaker Volleyball Sweep Brevard, 3-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford volleyball team hosted Brevard College on Friday night in Ragan-Brown Field House and the Quakers earned a decisive 3-0 match victory (25-20,25-13, 25-11).

Guilford (8-4) jumped out to an early lead in set one before the Tornados cut the deficit to within three points (20-17). However, the Quakers held on to secure the first set.

During the second and third sets, Guilford maintained a healthy lead throughout in order to earn the overall match win.

Leading Guilford offensively was Jasmine Gaines with 12 kills on .500 hitting. Tina Eucker had a team-high 22 assists while Bryce Smith and Cydney Scott each had nine digs.

For Brevard (0-10), Breanna O’Shields and Raley Shirley paced the team in kills with five each. Mariana Rodriguez recorded 15 digs and Hannah Gordon had a team-high 13 assists.

The Quakers return to the court on Tuesday, September 24 when they host Washington and Lee for a 7 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match in Ragan-Brown Field House.