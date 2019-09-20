College Volleyball News: Quaker Volleyball Sweep Brevard, 3-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Guilford volleyball team hosted Brevard College on Friday night in Ragan-Brown Field House and the Quakers earned a decisive 3-0 match victory (25-20,25-13, 25-11).
Guilford (8-4) jumped out to an early lead in set one before the Tornados cut the deficit to within three points (20-17). However, the Quakers held on to secure the first set.
During the second and third sets, Guilford maintained a healthy lead throughout in order to earn the overall match win.
Leading Guilford offensively was Jasmine Gaines with 12 kills on .500 hitting. Tina Eucker had a team-high 22 assists while Bryce Smith and Cydney Scott each had nine digs.
For Brevard (0-10), Breanna O’Shields and Raley Shirley paced the team in kills with five each. Mariana Rodriguez recorded 15 digs and Hannah Gordon had a team-high 13 assists.
The Quakers return to the court on Tuesday, September 24 when they host Washington and Lee for a 7 p.m. Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match in Ragan-Brown Field House.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.