Elon Volleyball Phoenix Splits Matches With Lehigh, UNCG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Elon University volleyball split its two matches on the first day of the Jefferson Cup on Friday, Sept. 20, falling to Lehigh 3-1 in the morning before sweeping UNCG in the afternoon. Virginia is hosting the tournament at Memorial Gymnasium.

“Our serving was incredible today,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “We were aggressive and at the same time very low error. Defensively, we struggled, it is something we will continue to work on. I like what we are doing offensively, both Kodi Garcia and Haylie Clark are making good decisions and putting their hitters in a good position to attack.”

The Phoenix enters the final day of the tournament 5-7 overall.

Lehigh 3, Elon 1 | 16-25, 25-14, 22-25, 22-25

THE RUNDOWN

The Mountain Hawks (6-6) led the first set from start to finish, building an early 5-1 advantage. A 5-0 run helped the brown and white create some separation, 20-10. A Kellyn Trowse kill capped off a 3-0 response, but Lehigh took a 1-0 lead in the match with a 25-15 decision.

Elon answered with a 5-0 start to Set Two. After Lehigh closed the gap at 13-11, the maroon and gold took off again with a 7-0 push highlighted by a pair of Clark service aces. An ace from Jordan Gower and consecutive kills by Jenn Krzeminski secured the set 25-14 as the Phoenix pulled even at 1-1.

Trailing 14-11 in Set Three, Elon wrestled away the lead with six unanswered points. However, the Mountain Hawks came back late at 21-21 before earning the next three points. Nori Thomas then earned a point, but Lehigh went up 2-1 after grabbing the set point.

In Set Four, Lehigh led early after a 6-0 spurt, but the Phoenix was able to knot the score at 11-11 on a Trowse service ace. Elon was in front 20-18 after a 5-0 run, but the Mountain Hawks put to bed any hopes of a fifth set with a 5-0 run of their own. Elon benefited from a service error that made it 24-22, but the visitors in the neutral-site match earned the final point to hand the Phoenix a 3-1 loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

Leah Daniel hit .424 and finished with a match-high 16 kills. Trowse added 11 kills and 10 digs, Garcia collected 21 assists, Gower tallied 14 digs, and Elizabeth Coil posted three blocks. The match was the first meeting between the two programs, and the Phoenix served more aces (9-7). Garcia also moved into ninth place on Elon’s career assists leaders list.

Elon 3, UNCG 0 | 27-25, 25-23, 25-23

THE RUNDOWN

The Spartans (6-5) led most of the way in the opening set. Down 22-16 late, Elon shook off its slow start as a Thomas kill ignited a 6-1 stretch. UNCG looked to grab a 1-0 lead at 25-24, but a pair of Trowse scores and a Spartan attack error completed the comeback.

“Our backs were against the wall against UNCG in the first set,” added Tendler. “We never gave up and kept fighting to earn points. That was definitely the most crucial point in the match that enabled us to get the win.”

The second set was neck-and-neck the entire way until the Phoenix won the final four points for a 2-0 overall lead. Knotted at 23-23, Natalie Cummins and Daniel recorded a block and Trowse then assisted Daniel. Behind 13-11 in Set Three, Elon took off with six-straight points and didn’t surrender the lead from then on. UNCG was able to get to within 24-23 and force a Phoenix timeout, but Thomas acquired the match point to complete the sweep.

HIGHLIGHTS

Thomas led the Phoenix with 15 kills, Garcia chipped in 25 assists, Gower had 15 digs, and Cummins made three blocks. Daniel added 13 kills and set a new career high with six digs. The win is the third straight in the all-time series and the second-consecutive sweep of the Spartans. Elon held the advantage in points (61.0-50.0), kills (50-39), aces (7-5), assists (50-35), and digs (56-41).

UP NEXT

Elon concludes the tournament with another 10 a.m. match tomorrow morning against the host Cavaliers.