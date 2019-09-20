Elon Volleyball Phoenix Travels to Charlottesville for Jefferson Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Elon University volleyball is on the road this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, as the team plays in the Jefferson Cup, hosted by the University of Virginia. The Phoenix (4-6) opens the first day of the tournament at 10 a.m. versus Lehigh, then plays again at 3:30 p.m. against UNCG. On Day Two, the maroon and gold takes on the host Cavaliers in another 10 a.m. contest.

COVERAGE

Updates for all of Elon’s matches will be provided on the team’s Twitter account at @ElonVB. Fans can also follow the tournament action with live stats. For more information, visit the tournament website here.

SERIES HISTORY

-vs. Lehigh: Friday’s meeting marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Mountain Hawks come into the weekend sporting a 5-6 record.

-vs. UNCG: The Spartans (6-5) hold a 36-19 lead in the all-time series, though the Phoenix has won the past two meetings 3-2 on Sept. 3, 2016 in Greensboro, N.C. and 3-0 on Sept. 16, 2017 in Elon, N.C. The teams were scheduled to play the final match of last year’s Tussle in the Triad on Sept. 15, but the arrival of Hurricane Florence forced the tournament to be canceled.

-vs. Virginia: Elon wraps up the Jefferson Cup against host UVA on Saturday, marking the first meeting with the Cavaliers (5-5).

WINTHROP SNAPS ELON’S WIN STREAK

-The Phoenix had a three-match win streak going after defeating N.C. Central, Furman, and Wake Forest. However, Winthrop played the role of spoiler as the Eagles took the final match of Elon’s home stand 3-0 on Tuesday night.

-Leah Daniel scored a match-high 14 kills with a .237 hitting percentage, while Kellyn Trowse followed with 12 kills and a .333 clip. Kodi Garcia contributed 22 assists and Haylie Clark 13, while Daniel, Trowse, and Jordan Gower served up one ace each. Trowse led the defensive effort with 12 digs, and Clark and Gower finished with eight digs apiece.

-Garcia now owns 2,304 career assists and is 16 away from overtaking Emily Regan (2006-09) for ninth place on Elon’s career leaders list.

-Garcia also eclipsed 500 career digs in the match, while Clark reached 400-career assists.

UP NEXT

Elon is back home next weekend as the Phoenix opens conference play against Hofstra and Northeastern. The maroon and gold welcomes the Pride to Schar Center for an 8 p.m. match on Friday, Sept. 27. The Huskies then come to town for a 12 p.m. tilt on Sunday, Sept. 29.