Football In Focus – September 19, 2019 – The Videos
Andy Durham interviews Joe Sirera from the Greensboro News & Record. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on Sepember 19, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Michael Frogge, Northern Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on Sepember 19, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Devan Boykin, Ragsdale High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on Sepember 19, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Michael Wyman, Dudley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on Sepember 19, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Andrew, Manager from Kickback Jacks. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on Sepember 19, 2019.
